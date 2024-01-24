Wat is mixed, augmented en virtual reality op de Apple Vision Pro?

#Wat #mixed #augmented #virtual #reality #Apple #Vision #Pro

Apple has something new: the Apple Vision Pro. This is a futuristic-looking headset that is also called ‘mixed reality glasses’, and in which augmented reality and virtual reality come together. You might be wondering what that all means. We’ll explain it to you!

Betekenis augmented reality (AR)

If you translate augmented reality literally, you get something like ‘added reality’ or ‘enriched reality’. With AR, a layer of digital information is added to the reality around you. If you look through, for example, an iPhone or special glasses, you see virtual objects or characters over your real environment.

Examples: augmented reality website and apps

A well-known example of augmented reality is the Pokémon Go app, which was extremely popular some time ago. In this app you see virtual monsters walking around in your own street. Or consider Ikea’s app, where you can place full-size digital furniture in your living room to check whether it matches the rest of your interior.

The Apple Vision Pro also shows digital content in the reality around you – Apple calls this ‘spatial computing’. Apps seem to float around you in the space you are in. Your canvas is endlessly large, and you place the apps exactly where you find useful.

Wat is virtual reality?

In addition to augmented reality, there is virtual reality. Virtual reality means ‘virtual reality’. You will be completely immersed in a digital world. Unlike augmented reality, nothing of real reality can be seen anymore. At that moment you feel like you are living in a completely computer-generated world, like a game or a movie. That virtual reality feels very real and is all around you, you almost forget that you are just sitting on the couch at home.

To make it seem even more real, audio is also used. You can also use virtual reality on the Apple Vision Pro. There are digital environments to relax, Apple calls these ‘environments’. With a turn of the digital crown you imagine yourself on a tropical beach, a mountain or the moon and forget the world around you.

Virtual & augmented reality samen: mixed reality

But finally, what is the mixed reality meaning? In the case of Apple it is twofold.

First of all: mixed reality is a cross between virtual and augmented reality. You can still see parts of reality. Virtual objects are placed there, but they are less static than with augmented reality. The digital objects are much better integrated into reality and appear less ‘stuck on’. You can also interact with it more, with the Apple Vision Pro you control everything with your eyes, your hands and your voice. This blurs the boundary between the physical and digital world even more.

With the Apple Vision Pro, mixed reality also means that AR and VR are combined in one device. With a turn of the digital crown (you know it from the Apple Watch), you can switch from augmented reality to virtual reality. Apple wouldn’t be Apple if they didn’t add a special touch to it.

EyeSight

The Apple Vision Pro is equipped with EyeSight, a special function that ensures that you as a user are not completely cut off from the outside world. The outside of the screen shows whether you are available or not. If not, a cloud of colors will appear that makes it clear that you are not there for a while.

If you are reachable and someone comes close, the screen shows a projection of your eyes and facial expressions. This prevents others from feeling like they are communicating with a black bar, and ensures that you remain present in the space you are in.