WATCH ⟩ Henrik’s hat trick in Ducks win in NHL game

#WATCH #Henriks #hat #trick #Ducks #win #NHL #game

For the 33-year-old forward, this was the first “hat trick” in 14 NHL seasons. This season, the Canadian, who also became the world champion in 2021, scored a total of 16 (9+7) points in 29 NHL games.

The Anaheim team managed to end a five-game losing streak, as well as win only the second time in the last 15 matches.

Alex Killorn stood out for the winners with a goal and two assists, while Troy Terry scored 1+1. Michael McLeod scored the only goal for “Devils”.

In another game, Nathan McKinnon scored 2+2, helping the Colorado Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 6:2 (3:0, 1:1, 2:1) at home.

Valery Nichushkin, Miko Rantanen, Chris Woods and Ryan Johansen also scored for the winners, while Tomas Hertl scored both times for the Sharks.

On Sunday, the leading team of the NHL, the Vegas “Golden Knights”, also achieved success at home, beating the Ottawa “Senators” team 6:3 (2:2, 3:0, 1:1) at home.

Jack Aikel and Ivan Barbashov stood out for the winners with 1+1, while Jonathan Marchessault, Nicolas Roux, Chandler Stevenson and William Karlsson scored one goal each, and Josh Harris, Ridley Greig and Brady Tkaczak scored well for the visitors.

Meanwhile, the Carolina “Hurricanes” experienced a loss at home on Sunday, which recognized the superiority of the Washington “Capitals” in the post-game shootout with 1:2 (0:0, 1:1, 0:0, 0:0, 0:1).

Sebastjans Aho scored the only goal for the home team, while Martins Fehervarys scored for the “Capitals”. Yevgeniis Kuznetsovs scored the winning goal for the visitors.