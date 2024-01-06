WATCH ⟩ Neighbors complain about unbearable living conditions caused by the new tenants moving into the house

Daughter Līga has mental developmental disorders, which are manifested in unusual behavior. Liga’s mother, Inita, said that the owner of the house demanded her family to move out of the apartment shortly after starting the tenancy. The reason for this is said to be many neighbors’ complaints to the owner about the family’s behavior. Inita said that the complaints were unfounded.

“Bez Tabu” listened to several other residents of the house and made sure that the atmosphere in the house was very upset. The neighbors who were heard emphasized that the new tenants with their daughter’s diagnosis should not cover up their annoyance.

Employees of the social service know this family very well, having repeatedly inspected its living conditions in several places of residence, informed the municipality. The family changes their place of residence often because they cannot settle in one place, and the family refuses social assistance from the municipality.

