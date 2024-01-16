#WATCH #Beşiktaş #Eyüpspor #match #LIVE #Ziraat #Turkish #Cup

The excitement in the Ziraat Turkish Cup continues with the 5th round matches. Beşiktaş and Eyüpspor share their trump cards.

Referee Murat Erdoğan is managing the match at Tüpraş Stadium.

Portuguese coach Fernando Santos is playing his 2nd match for Beşiktaş. Eyüpspor, the 1st League team under the management of Arda Turan, wants to continue its way in the cup by making a surprise in a difficult away match.

The winner of the tough competition will advance to the next round.

11’S OF BEŞİKTAŞ – EYÜPSPOR MATCH

Besiktas: Mert, Onur, Necip, Zaynutdinov, Umut, Demir Ege, Salih, Gedson, Ghezzal, Rebic, Cenk

Eyüpspor: Berke, Metehan, Uğur Demirok, Claro, Ömer Bayram, Bekir, Seslar, Melih, Mete Kaan, Ahmed Kutucu, Mustafa Pektemek

7 MISSING IN BEŞİKTAŞ

7 players in the black-white team cannot play against Eyüpspor for various reasons. Omar Colley, Daniel Amartey, Arthur Masuaku and Vincent Aboubakar, who are in the squads of the national teams competing in the African Cup of Nations, Valentin Rosier, who is excluded from the squad, as well as Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain and Amir Hadziahmetovic, who are injured, are not in the squad.

WHEN, AT WHAT TIME AND ON WHICH CHANNEL IS BEŞİKTAŞ – EYÜPSPOR MATCH?

Beşiktaş – Eyüpspor match started on Tuesday, December 16 at 21:00. The match is broadcast live on A Spor.