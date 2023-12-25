Watch Dallas Cowboys @ Miami Dolphins NOW on free TV or stream

Watch Dallas Cowboys @ Miami Dolphins on RTL on TV or in the stream

Touchdown Miami! RTL shows the NFL game Cowboys @ Dolphins LIVE on free TV and in the stream

December 24, 2023 at 8:30 p.m

NFL cracker on Christmas Eve!

Showtime at Christmas – late on Christmas Eve the NFL has a real Christmas cracker in store: The Cowboys take on the Dolphins. You can find all information about the kickoff, TV broadcast and live stream here.

Dallas Cowboys @ Miami Dolphins LIVE on Christmas Eve: RTL broadcasts NFL game on TV and stream

NFL hit Dallas Cowboys @ Miami Dolphins: This is what it looks like in a direct duel

The Cowboys and Dolphins have faced each other on the football field 23 times so far, with the Cowboys having a clear advantage so far, winning 14 times. This time, however, the bookmakers are slightly favored by the Dolphins.

NFL WEEK 16: You can see these games on Sunday, December 24th, on TV and online in the live stream

