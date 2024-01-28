WATCH: De Ketelaere helps Atalanta beat Udinese with two assists and settles into a penalty list

Charles De Ketelaere continues to make waves at Atalanta. The young Belgian assisted on both of his club’s goals in the home match against Udinese, bringing his tally of decisive passes to 7 this season. Add to that his 7 goals, and the youngster easily ends up among the trendsetters of the competition.

Charles De Ketelaere is on fire this season. In just 13 minutes he made two decisive passes, with which his team knocked out Udinese. De Ketelaere and co. therefore climbing to 4th place in the rankings.

Even more impressive are the statistics that the young Belgian can present after today’s match. In Serie A, only 3 players have managed to score 7 times and score 7 goals so far.

Charles De Ketelaere is one of them. The two French top strikers Marcus Thuram and Olivier Giroud are the nice company among which our compatriot nestles.

They will undoubtedly attract big eyes in Milan. The youngster is increasingly turning into the decisive player he once was at Club Brugge. Will he soon be able to do that at the San Siro?

