WATCH FENERBAHÇE KONYASPOR MATCH LIVE | On which channel is the Fenerbahçe – Konyaspor match? At what time? The starting 11’s have been announced – Last minute Fenerbahçe news

The excitement continues in Trendyol Super League. Fenerbahçe will face off against Tümosan Konyaspor in the postponed 16th week match. The match to be played at Ülker Stadium is eagerly awaited by football fans. Kadir Sağlam will blow the whistle in the Fenerbahçe – Konyaspor match. The broadcast time, channel and starting 11s of the match are wondered by football fans and are searched in search engines. So, when, at what time and on which channel will the Fenerbahçe – Konyaspor match be broadcast live? Here are the starting 11’s…

Trendyol Super League The excitement continues in . Fenerbahçe and Tümosan Konyaspor He will share his memories.

WHEN, AT WHAT TIME AND ON WHICH CHANNEL WILL FENERBAHÇE – KONYASPOR MATCH BE BROADCAST LIVE?

Fenerbahçe – Konyaspor match It will be played on Wednesday, January 10 at 20:00. the struggle beIN Sports 1You can watch live at.

FIRST 11’S IN FENERBAHÇE KONYASPOR MATCH

Fenerbahce: Livakovic, Mert Müldür, Serdar Aziz, Jayden Oosterwolde, Ferdi Kadıoğlu, Miguel Crespo, Fred, Sebastian Szymanski, İrfan Can Kahveci, Joshua King, Edin Dzeko.

Tümosan Konyaspor: Deniz, Ahmet, Adil, Kahraman, Guilherme, Soner, Uğurcan, Prip, Cicaldau, Marlos, Emrehan

THE PENALIZED PEOPLE ARE BACK!

Completing his yellow card suspension in Fenerbahçe İrfan Can KahveciIn addition to, who received a red card in Mondihome Kayserispor away match. Fred and Mert Hakan Yandaş’s sentences have ended.

4 MISSING IN FENERBAHÇE

4 Fenerbahçe players will not be able to play in the Konyaspor match. He continues his individual work despite his injuries. Rodrigo Becao ve Miha Zajcwill not be able to take part due to missing matches. Africa Cup of Nations He is in the squad of the Ghana National Team due to Alexander Djiku and in the Nigerian National Team Bright Osayi-Samuel Other names that will not be able to play.

MANDATORY ROTATION CONTINUES IN DEFENSE

Coach İsmail Kartal, who fielded the defensive quartet of Mert Müldür, Serdar Aziz, Oosterwolde and Ferdi Kadıoğlu against İstanbulspor due to Rodrigo Becao being injured and Bright Osayi-Samuel and Alexander Djiku being in the Africa Cup of Nations, implemented the compulsory rotation in this region against Konyaspor. will continue.

KADİR SAĞLAM WILL BLOW THE WHISTLE

Referee in the match between Fenerbahçe and Konyaspor Kadir Saglam The whistle will blow. Sağlam’s assistants will be Furkan Ürün and Anıl Usta. The fourth referee of the match will be Emre Kargın.

