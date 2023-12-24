WATCH Konyaspor – Kayserispor LIVE | Trendyol Super League – Last minute Super League news

#WATCH #Konyaspor #Kayserispor #LIVE #Trendyol #Super #League #minute #Super #League #news

The excitement of the 18th week in the Super League continues. Konyaspor and Kayserispor are facing each other. Bahattin Şimşek is blowing the whistle in the match at Konya Metropolitan Municipality Stadium. You can follow the live commentary of the match from our news.

The excitement of the 18th week continues in Trendyol Super League.

Tümosan Konyaspor, which has only won 1 in its last 12 matches, and Mondihome Kayserispor, which has won 6 of its last 8 matches, are pitted against each other at the Konya Metropolitan Municipality Stadium.

You can follow the live commentary of this match from our news.

TÜMOSAN KONYASPOR – MONDIHOME KAYSERİSPOR MATCH 11’S

Tümosan Konyaspor: Bernardoni, Uğurcan, Adil, Calvo, Guilherme, Soner, Ogulcan, Prip, Cicaldau, Marlos, Cikalleshi.

Mondihome Kayserispor: Bilal, Gökhan, Hosseini, Attamah, Hasan Ali, Kartal Kayra, Karimi, Ramazan, Cardoso, Boa Morte, Thiam.

WHICH CHANNEL IS TÜMOSAN KONYASPOR – MONDIHOME KAYSERİSPOR MATCH ON?

Tümosan Konyaspor – Mondihome Kayserispor match started at 13.30 on Sunday, December 24. You can watch the match live on beIN Sports 2.

