WATCH: Lautaro Martinez gives Inter the Supercoppa in the very last minutes against Napoli

Patience is a beautiful virtue. The Saudi fans had to wait until the 92nd minute for the first and only goal of the Italian Super Cup. Top scorer Lautaro Martinez pushed Inter past national champions Naples in the absolute final, giving his club a unique three in a row in Riyadh.

A denouement that will be remembered for a while, both in Milan and in Saudi Arabia.

In the KSU stadium in Riyadh, cup winner Internazionale looked into the eyes of national champions Napoli in the final of the Italian Super Cup. A game of strategic chess that only exploded in the 92nd minute.

Inter was more dominant throughout the match, especially because its opponent fell 10 on the hour mark, and came out with a strong final offensive in the end.

With success: in the added time, Benjamin Pavard pushed the ball in a crowded large rectangle to captain Lautaro Martínez, who ultimately put the 0-1 on the scoreboard. He ran around the entire field like a mad man without a shirt.

Inter is only the second club ever to win the Supercup three years in a row, since the award was founded in 1988. City rivals AC Milan were crowned winners of the Supercup in 1992, 1993 and 1994. These were the golden years of coach Fabio Capello’s Milan.

FYI: For the Neapolitans, who are having a particularly difficult season, acquisition Cyril Ngonge remained on the bench for the entire match.

