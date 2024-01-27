WATCH: Magical Doncic makes history with 73 points, another double digit lead for Camara

#WATCH #Magical #Doncic #history #points #double #digit #lead #Camara

In the NBA, “Luka Magic” has once again brought out his best magic spells. Dallas’ Slovenian star made history with 73 points, the fourth most ever in an NBA game. Toumani Camara suffered a painful defeat with Portland against Victor Wembanyama’s San Antonio, but was still good for 12 points after a few difficult weeks.

While names like Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are making the rounds in the MVP debates this season, Luka Doncic also added extra strength to his candidacy on Friday night.

The Slovenian superstar of the Dallas Mavericks has already scored at least 30 points in six games in a row, but he went even further against the Atlanta Hawks.

Already in the first quarter, Doncic raged wildly against Trae Young and co., and at halftime his score was already at 41 points. But it didn’t stop there. An unleashed “Luka Magic” pushed the accelerator a bit and finally reached no less than 73 points.

With that performance, Doncic once again writes himself into the history books: it is the fourth highest point total ever in the NBA. Only two players have ever done better: Wilt Chamberlain (with 100 and 78 points) and Kobe Bryant (with 81 points).

Earlier this week, MVP Joel Embiid also scored 70 points. It shows that the NBA is becoming increasingly offensive. Last year, Donovan Mitchell and Damian Lillard also reached the rare mark of 70 points.

Lost starting position, fewer playing minutes, worse statistics… Toumani Camara did not have the best of weeks in Portland. Our compatriot also had to settle for a substitute role against the San Antonio Spurs of French prodigy Victor Wembanyama.

The Blazers could look back on some good games, but against the Spurs – dismal last in the West – coach Chauncey Billups’ team fell back into its bad habits again.

Poor rebounding and finishing meant that the Blazers lost their grip on the game, despite a good first quarter. Star player Anfernee Simons may have scored 40 points, but it yielded nothing.

The Spurs won comfortably 116-100, Wembanyama was good for 23 points and 12 rebounds. A painful defeat for the Blazers, who remain just above the Spurs in a measly 14th place in the standings.

And Toumani Camara? Despite the defeat, he could look back on a good match. Our compatriot arrived at 23 minutes – partly due to Jerami Grant’s injury. He was good for 12 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals. A boost.