Watch out for asthma attacks in children: Packaged foods increase the risk of asthma!

Specialist doctor Ağaçkıran stated that in order to prevent asthma in children, it is necessary to frequently ventilate the environment they live in and use vacuum cleaners with Hepa filters. It is known that foods rich in probiotics and prebiotics are very protective against this disease. So, what are the nutritional recommendations for asthma, can asthma be cured in children, what is good for it?

Explaining that asthma is a disease that causes narrowing of the airways, overreaction of the bronchi to allergens and inflammation in the respiratory tract, Ağaçkıran stated that asthma is a complex disease that develops depending on both genetic and environmental factors, and that asthma is 36-79 percent hereditary in research.

WHAT CAUSES ASTHMA IN CHILDREN, WHAT TRIGGERS?

Triggers of asthma in children include atopic skin and obesity, indoor mites, pets, fungi, molds, viral infections, especially upper respiratory tract infections, smoking environments, air pollution, eating habits (such as packaged food, fast food), and smelly substances. , deodorants and perfumes.

ASTHMA FREQUENCY BETWEEN 9-11 YEARS OF AGE IS 6.9 PERCENT

It is known that approximately 300 million people in the world suffer from asthma. The prevalence of asthma varies between 1-8 percent in different societies, and studies have found that the prevalence of asthma in school-age children in the 9-11 age group in Turkey is 6.9 percent. The disease is more common in developed and high-economic countries. It is observed that asthma attacks decrease as children grow older.

NIGHT COUGH MAY BE A SYMPTOM OF ASTHMA

Children experiencing frequent wheezing attacks, coughs that worsen at night, coughs that occur after physical activity and contact with allergens, long-lasting or frequently recurring upper respiratory tract infections, and good response to respiratory-opening medications indicate asthma. In these cases, patients should be evaluated for asthma.

SHORTNESS OF BREATH IS A SYMPTOM THAT NEEDS ATTENTION

Cough that occurs as a result of exposure to the allergen, vomiting with cough attacks, shortness of breath, wheezing, and night coughs suggest asthma. The most distinctive feature of asthma is that these complaints occur in the form of attacks. Another important feature is that shortness of breath and cough decrease with respiratory opening and anti-inflammatory drugs.

COLD WEATHER WORSES ASTHMA

Increased upper respiratory tract infections in cold weather and increased exposure to allergens in closed spaces increase the risk of asthma.

THEY SHOULD FREQUENTLY MAKE THEIR ENVIRONMENT AIRY

Stating that a diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids and avoiding packaged foods reduces the risk of asthma, Ağaçkıran said that foods rich in probiotics and prebiotics are also protective against this disease. He suggested that they should frequently air the environment they live in and use vacuum cleaners with Hepa filters. He emphasized that sheets should be washed every week at at least 60 degrees, beds, duvets and pillows should be covered with protective covers against mites, ambient humidity should be reduced and carpets and plush toys should be avoided.

FREQUENTLY REPEATED UPPER RESPIRATORY INFECTION MAY BE A SYMPTOM OF ASTHMA

Children who have shortness of breath and difficulty breathing, have frequently recurring upper respiratory tract infections, and cannot control coughs that increase at night or with exercise should definitely see a doctor.

TREATMENT METHODS

There are two different approaches to asthma treatment.

The first is long-term preventive treatments. These treatments help keep asthma under control when used regularly every day. The most effective drugs in these treatments are inhaled corticosteroids. The second is the treatments used when there is shortness of breath and difficulty breathing. These treatments help open the airways and provide relief to the patient.

VACCINE TREATMENT MAY BE USEFUL

It is an effective treatment option for patients with moderate and severe allergic asthma. It is a treatment method that should be evaluated in patients who require long-term corticosteroid treatment and have severe attacks.