WATCH: Resilient Manchester United turns 0-2 deficit against Aston Villa into a victory

WATCH: Resilient Manchester United turns deficit against Aston Villa into victory

Manchester United were desperate for points on Boxing Day, but the arrival of seasonal revelation Aston Villa was not a Christmas present on paper for the team of troubled coach Erik ten Hag.

And that initially turned out not to be the case in practice, because with Leander Dendoncker in the starting line-up, the visitors were merciless for a wandering United in the first half hour.

A free kick from McGinn swirled into the goal and a few minutes later Dendoncker put his foot against a corner. 0-2 halfway through the 1st half, Old Trafford reached its boiling point.

But on the field, the home team actually started playing better football after the double deficit. Aston Villa retreated, a goal disallowed by VAR for offside was already a first big warning for the visitors.

It turned out that they had not learned their lesson. On the hour mark, Garnacho scored the tying goal on a pass from Rashford. The home team smelled blood and moments later it was Garnacho who was able to strike again.

The grumbling in the stands had now given way to cheering and with the support of the fans, United made it to the end. Højlund was alert after a corner and caused the stadium to explode with his first goal in the Premier League.