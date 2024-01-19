Watch the brand new opening scene of Mario vs. Donkey Kong

#Watch #brand #opening #scene #Mario #Donkey #Kong

Nintendo Switch players still have to wait about a month before they can get started with the Mario vs. Donkey Kong. On February 16 we can start working on this classic with a new look. Obviously it is a major upgrade compared to the original, especially visually. This is evident from this new trailer.

In this trailer we see the first cutscene of the game, in which the story immediately becomes clear. Donkey Kong sees a commercial for mini Mario toys and immediately falls into a trance. He decides to go to the store, but discovers that everything is sold out. However, nearby is the Mario Toy Factory and he decides to steal all the mini Marios there. The real Mario happens to see this happen and goes after him.

You can watch the full scene below. The other video shows the differences between the openings of both versions. There is hardly a bigger difference than night and day, as you can see.