Watch where your children go and who they hang out with, Roma mourn after the murder

#Watch #children #hang #Roma #mourn #murder

Hradec Králové was shaken by the murder of a child, which happened at the main station on Thursday, January 4. And it was there on the afternoon of Sunday, January 7 that family, friends and the Roma community came to mourn. They remembered the only 14-year-old Filip, who had been stabbed by a local drug addict after a previous argument.

At the main station in Hradec Králové, a memorial service for the murdered fourteen-year-old Filip was held on Sunday, January 7. | Video: Čížková Nikola

A man attacked a teenager with a kitchen knife in the railway station after a previous argument, according to crime investigators.

People have been coming there since Friday morning and lighting candles at the scene of the tragedy. On Sunday, January 7, approximately three hundred people gathered in front of the Hradec Krádzá railway station, and there was a memorial service and honoring the memory of the murdered Filip.

Numerous groups of Roma reflected on the event itself, but also on security.

“It affected us all. It’s unbelievable what happened here, he was still a child to us. It is an example of how people should not behave,” said the organizer of the memorial service. “Watch where your children go, who they hang out with, and what kind of people are around you,” the man urged the crowd.

A child was murdered at the Hradec railway station, the police caught the perpetrator

In front of the station, in one of the niches of the main building, a place of worship was created with photos of fourteen-year-old Filip. People came to light candles and cigarettes or lay flowers. People say that the young man was murdered precisely because he did not give the killer a cigarette. The area in front of the train station was constantly monitored by the police and patrols of constables.

The mayor of Hradec Králové Pavlína Springerová also arrived at the scene. “I came to this memorial service to express my deepest condolences to the family of the victim of that murder. A young boy, a citizen of Hradec, who was only fourteen years old, was killed. This is always very tragic. I came here mainly to share with the Roma community the sadness and also the conviction that we must work together to make Hradec safe again, to make it a safe city as we are used to,” said Springerová, according to whom she is also important for the city and the Roma community to join forces in the future. “Let’s work together to make life better and safer in Hradec Králové,” added Springerová. A minute of silence followed.

The Roma community and the collection help

After about half an hour, the crowd slowly began to disperse. The operation of the station was not restricted in any way. So often surprised passengers rushing to catch the train passed around the grieving crowd. The whole event went without complications.

The Roma community from Hradec Králové and Pardubice is now helping the boy’s family with the funeral.

A collection was also created to help the survivors financially.

The tragic event happened on the afternoon of Thursday, January 4, in the railway station of the main railway station. After a previous argument, a 32-year-old man stabbed a boy with a kitchen knife, who died as a result of his injuries.

VIDEO: The suspect in the murder in Hradec is in custody. According to the locals, a drug addict was killing

According to his relatives, the 14-year-old boy knew the attacker. The police searched for the perpetrator at Hradec Králové Central Station on Thursday from 6:30 in the afternoon. Within an hour, the police managed to arrest him at his residence in Hradec Králové. Twenty hours after his crime, the man was in custody.

Locals say that the man accused of murder is a “well-known company” there, he was supposed to use drugs and also suffer from mental problems, everyone should call him Orion.

Will there be an exceptional penalty? The accused thirty-two-year-old man faces a prison sentence of 15 to 20 years or an exceptional sentence. The man is awaiting his trial in custody.

Don’t miss: The murder of a young boy shocked Hradec. Both passengers and security guards are afraid of the station

Source: Stanislav Ďoubal