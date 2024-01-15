WATCH: Zizou Bergs cannot believe his eyes after Tsitsipas’ point: “Didn’t even know that was allowed”

Zizou Bergs was allowed to compete as a lucky loser against Stefanos Tsitsipas, last year’s losing finalist in Australia. The Belgian started strongly and made it difficult for the Greek, but a stunt was not possible. And yet the party will be discussed for a while, and more specifically about one point. “The Point of the Year”, is already being said here and there on social media.

But why is the point so severe now? Zizou Bergs plays the ball with so much backspin that the ball bounces into Tsitsipas’ court but then floats towards the other side of the net.

But Tsitsipas reacts masterfully and jumps at the ball, with his racket over the net he squeezes out another smash. And yes, that is allowed. Your tennis racket may pass over the net, but the player may not touch the net. Tsitsipas needs all his body control to just barely miss the net.

“It was an extraordinary point,” Tsitsipas said afterwards. “I don’t understand how that worked out. I do think it was a turning point in the match.” Bergs was also in shock. “I didn’t even know that was allowed,” he laughed afterwards.

