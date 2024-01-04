Water bill. Difference between municipalities can reach 600 euros per year – Executive Digest

A recent analysis concluded that there is a huge “gap” between tariff structures with different tiers and different unit costs in the country’s various municipalities.

The analysis carried out by Deco PROTeste, for all water supply, sanitation and solid waste tariffs, reveals that this discrepancy can be greater than 600 euros per year.

According to Deco PROTeste, the amount of water consumed monthly by a family of four varies between 10 and 15 m³, which corresponds to a consumption of around 120 or 180 m³ per year.

annually. In Portugal, some entities managing water or sanitation services continue to charge much higher prices from consumption of 10 m³ per month.

“Through a national analysis, DECO PROTeste concludes that the tariff dispersion is very high for 120 m3, worsening the difference interval for consumption increases of 180 m3”, reveals the organization, adding that, in mainland Portugal, electricity services supply, sanitation and solid waste reach a difference of 376.04 euros in the overall bill between municipalities for the same consumption of 120 m3 per year.

In the case of annual consumption of 180 m3, this disparity between municipalities with the lowest and highest overall bill intensifies to 625.73 euros.

The data shows that Amarante and Fundão are the municipalities with the highest bills for consumption of 120 and 180 m3 of water.

Municipalities with the highest overall bill, taking into account different family consumption scenarios:


Annual consumption of 120 m3
Annual consumption of 180 m3

1
Amarante | Total: €470.13 Fundão | Total: €751.64

2
Oliveira de Azeméis | Total: €468.68 Oliveira de Azeméis | Total: €684.10

3
Trofa | Total: €467.25 Santa Maria da Feira | Total: €682.82

4
Baião | Total: €453.32 Celorico de Basto | €668.91

5
Celorico de Basto | €451.10 Covilhã | Total: €666.00

Scenario taking into account the tariff in force in June 2023, without VAT or fees (TRH, TGR)

