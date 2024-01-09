Water level in Markermeer has been historically high in recent days | Domestic

#Water #level #Markermeer #historically #high #days #Domestic

Jan 9, 2024 at 11:10 AM Update: 20 minutes ago

The Markermeer has reached a historically high water level between Hoorn and Amsterdam in recent days. The water level was 45 centimeters above NAP and in some places even higher. That has never happened before, reports the Hollands Noorderkwartier Water Board.

The level has been dropping since Monday evening. The water level was still high on Tuesday morning, according to Rijkswaterstaat. But it has now dropped to 31 centimeters above NAP.

The water in the lake rose so fast due to the persistent showers, high water levels in large rivers and few options for drainage.

Due to an unfavorable wind direction, there were not many options for discharging water through a drain. The level in the IJsselmeer was increasingly higher, which meant that no water could be discharged from the Markermeer to the IJsselmeer.

The level of the IJsselmeer is now lower and therefore water can be discharged into the Wadden Sea. Rijkswaterstaat therefore expects that the water level of the Markermeer will drop further on Tuesday.

Inspection rounds along the dikes

The dike around Marken withstood the high water peak on Monday evening well, says the municipality of Waterland.

Because the dike is going to be strengthened, a test section had been constructed. But it was flooded last weekend and is therefore extra secured with large sandbags. On Tuesday, water managers will conduct an inspection tour along the entire dike.

In Monnickendam, the previously flooded quays have become very slippery due to the frost. Waterland therefore strongly advises visitors to stay behind the posted barriers.

Rijkswaterstaat expects that the wind will still be quite strong above the Markermeer on Tuesday. Flooding in areas outside the dikes due to high waves therefore remains possible. The situation is expected to improve slightly on Wednesday.

