Water levels in Vecht and IJssel continue to drop, but new peak on the way next week | Domestic

#Water #levels #Vecht #IJssel #continue #drop #peak #week #Domestic

Dec 30, 2023 at 5:36 PM Update: 2 hours ago

The water levels in the rivers Vecht and IJssel fell further on Saturday. But due to new rainfall in Germany, the water level may rise again next week.

Drents Overijsselse Delta Water Board saw the level in the rivers slowly drop in recent days as a result of the calmer weather. The water levels in the Sallandse Weteringen and around the Kampereilanden had also fallen slightly. That is why the water board decided not to deploy volunteer dike guards at the Kampereilanden on Saturday and Sunday.

However, dike guards were still deployed along the Vecht, IJssel and Sallandse Weteringen on Saturday. Cracks and so-called sand-carrying wells had developed at the Sallandse Weteringen, which weakened the dikes somewhat. The damage is not worrying, but the water board wants to continue to monitor the situation closely. The dike guards are deployed for this purpose.

The Vechtstromen water board also saw water levels decline further, including in the Vecht. But due to expected new rain in Germany after New Year’s Eve, the water board is taking into account a new increase in water levels. “We therefore remain alert and scaled up,” the water board reports. People are still urged to only use paved roads and paths.

More problems with high water in North Brabant and Gelderland

The Drents Overijsselse Delta water board also remains alert to rising water levels in the Vecht and IJssel due to the expected German rainfall. “The uncertainty of the forecast is still quite high, but we are preparing for a new peak in the first week of January. Of course we remain alert.”

Elsewhere in the country there were more problems with high water on Saturday. Water board De Dommel in North Brabant raised a section of quay in Sint-Oedenrode on Saturday and is also constructing temporary quays between apartment complexes in Sluisstraat. The water in the De Dommel river is much higher than normal there.

An inland vessel ran aground on a meadow along the IJssel near Rheden in Gelderland. The skipper may not have been able to see the shipping channel due to the high water, reports said Omroep Gelderland.

Image: ANP

IJsselFloodingInland