Water outage for 4 hours in several governorates…Learn about the dates of water cutoff and return in Upper Egypt, the Delta, and the coast.

Water outage for 4 hours in several governorates and regions within these governorates, so you must prepare and prepare a good stock of water immediately. The Holding Company for Potable Water and Wastewater in Damietta Governorate announced the cutting off of water supply in several areas within the scope of the company’s work in Damietta Governorate, according to For a specific timetable, a timetable has also been announced for pumping water in the cities of Matrouh, with water re-pumping in other areas of Luxor Governorate soon.

An announcement was issued a short while ago by the Drinking Water and Sanitation Distribution Company in Damietta about cutting off the water supply in the areas of “Al-Rahamna – Al-Ghunaimiyah,” starting at 9 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, until 1 p.m. the same day, for a period of up to 4 hours, and it was noted that The reason for this outage is due to the suspension of the Rehamna station due to maintenance work.

The company has sent an appeal to citizens, government agencies, bodies, local units, bakeries, and hospitals to manage their water needs during the scheduled work period. The company also indicated that it will provide drinking water vehicles in the areas affected by the water outage until the work is completed, and in the event of a need for water. Water vehicles, please call the dedicated hotline on 125.

The company announced that water was restored to its normal state in the center and city of Kafr Saad and its outskirts, after completing the repair of the sudden break in a steel line with a diameter of 800 mm, which led to a water outage as a result of the stoppage of the Kafr Suleiman water station.

The Luxor Governorate Drinking Water and Sanitation Company also announced the resumption of water pumping after a short period in the areas of “Al-Kalahin – Nagaa Al-Jusoor – Nagaa Al-Tawil – Nagaa Al-Dar – Nagaa Mekki Ismail – Al-Husseinat – Nagaa Abu Bakr – Nagaa Abu Arabi – Nagaa El Omda” after the completion of the work. Disinfection and sterilization of the integrated Al-Toud water station, which led to an interruption of service from 2 pm to 7 pm on the same day.

