Water stress: the Wali of Casablanca Mohamed Mhidia tightens the screw

#Water #stress #Wali #Casablanca #Mohamed #Mhidia #tightens #screw

The Wali of Casablanca-Settat, Mohamed Mhidia, and the president of the region, Abdellatif Maâzouz. (Credit: MAP)

In a context of water crisis, the authorities continue to tighten the screw. Following instructions from the Minister of the Interior, the Wali of the Casablanca-Settat region, governor of the Casablanca prefecture, has just decreed a set of measures aimed at rationalizing the use of the region’s water resources at the metropolitan level. . These aim to ensure optimal management of water resources which have become increasingly limited, particularly with the decline in reserves in the Bouregreg and Oum Errabiâ basins, we read in the circular issued by Mhidia on January 24.

While the water supply flow has been reduced for several months in certain districts of the metropolis, the wali is now calling for the reduction of the flow on the entire water distribution network in the municipality of Casablanca. The objective is to reduce the waste of this resource.

A ban on several activities deemed hydrovorous is also introduced. This mainly concerns car washing, whose professionals will have to suspend their activities on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays of each week, while avoiding the use of drinking water during the other days. Hammams are in turn affected by this ban during the same days of the week.

The same circular prohibits the washing of sidewalks, streets, avenues and other public spaces, as well as the planting of grass by both administrations and individuals. Gardening companies and nurseries that contravene this provision will be subject to sanctions. For watering pre-existing green spaces, the use of drinking water and well water is prohibited. In addition, the filling of public and private swimming pools is now limited to only once a year.

Mhidia also calls on local authorities to mobilize to fight against water theft, as well as its illicit extraction from wells, sources and distribution networks, and to apply legal provisions prohibiting these practices.

Finally, the Wali calls for accelerating the execution of distribution network maintenance programs and operations, in order to remedy leaks and limit the loss of this resource. In this sense, it is also called for the installation of equipment to rationalize the use of water.

©️ Copyright Pulse Media. All rights reserved.

Reproduction and distribution prohibited (photocopies, intranet, web, messaging, newsletters, monitoring tools) without written authorization