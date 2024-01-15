Wave of fines for Groupama, the new RCA leader: ASF found irregularities in the payment of claims, the reporting of external transactions and the inventory of the claims reserve

#Wave #fines #Groupama #RCA #leader #ASF #irregularities #payment #claims #reporting #external #transactions #inventory #claims #reserve

​The Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) last month imposed a wave of fines on Groupama Asigurări, the new RCA leader after the Euroins bankruptcy. The authority issued three fines in the cumulative amount of 340,600 lei for irregularities in the payment of RCA claims, the reporting of external transfers and the inventory of the approved claims reserve.

The Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), led by a new board as of December 19, published on its website on Monday, January 15, the fines it applied throughout the past month to the 3 sectors it arbitrates: scholarship, insurance and private pensions.

In the insurance sector, there are 3 fines applied to the French from Groupama Asigurări, the leader of the insurance market in Romania, as follows:

1. Fine in the amount of 115,500 lei for:

non-compliance with the provisions of art. 23 para. (5) from Law no. 129/2019 for the prevention and combating of money laundering and the financing of terrorism, as well as for the modification and completion of some normative acts, with the subsequent modifications and additions corroborated with the provisions of art. 12 para. (4) from ASF Regulation no. 13/2019;

non-compliance with the provisions of art. 24 para. (1) from Law no. 129/2019 in conjunction with the provisions of paragraph 4. (1), art. 21 para. (1) and para. (6) and art. 47 para. (3) and para. (7) from ASF Regulation no. 13/2019;

non-compliance with the provisions of art. 25 para. (1) from Law no. 129/2019 in conjunction with the provisions of paragraph 13. (1) and of art. 47 para. (3) and para. (7) from ASF Regulation no. 13/2019;

non-compliance with the provisions of art. 7 para. (3) from Law no. 129/2019 in conjunction with the provisions of art. 35 para. (1) from ASF Regulation no. 13/2019, regarding the obligation to report external transfers to and from accounts, in lei or foreign currency, to N.CPSB;

non-compliance with the provisions of art. 24 of Law no. 129/2019 in conjunction with the provisions of art. 11 paragraph (5) from ASF Regulation no. 13/2019.

2. Fine in the amount of 100,700 lei for:

non-compliance with the provisions of art. 21 para. (4) and (5) of Law no. 132/2017 regarding the mandatory car civil liability insurance (RCA).

The two provisions state that the insurer must pay the compensation within 10 days from the date of acceptance of the compensation offer or from the date on which it received a final court decision or the agreement of the dispute resolution entity regarding the amount of compensation that it is obliged to pay pay it.

If the RCA insurer does not fulfill its obligations within the previously stipulated term or fulfills them defectively, including if it unjustifiably reduces the compensation or delays the payment of the compensation, it is obliged to pay penalties of 0.2% per day of delay calculated at the level of the due compensation amount or to the difference in unpaid amount. The payment of the penalties is made together with the payment of the compensation.

3. Fine in the amount of 124,400 lei for:

non-compliance with the provisions of art. 4 para. (2) lit. d) the last sentence of ASF Regulation no. 2/2016 regarding the application of corporate governance principles by the entities authorized, regulated and supervised by the Financial Supervisory Authority, with subsequent amendments and additions, in the sense that, in relation to the requirements provided for in art. 2 para. (2), art. 21 para. (3), art. 25 para. (1), art. 30 para. (1) and para. (4) and art. 31 para. (3) from ASF Norm no. 32/2015 regarding the organization and performance of the inventory of assets, liabilities, equity and transactions regarding the insurance and reinsurance activity of insurers/reinsurers and insurance/reinsurance brokers, the internal control mechanisms within the company regarding the process of inventory of the approved damage reserve were not adequate.

Two insurers have more than 45% of RCA’s revenues, despite Euroins bankruptcy

The degree of concentration in the RCA market remained at a high level in the first half of last year as well, with Groupama and Allianz-Țiriac having accumulated 45.6% of revenues, while Euroins, which was left without a license in March, had 14 .1%, ASF data show.

On the entire market as a whole, on June 30, 2023, the first RCA average was 1,190 lei, up 3% compared to the same semester last year.

On June 30, 2023, the following six insurers authorized by ASF for RCA insurance activities were operating on the insurance market: Allianz-Ţiriac, Asirom VIG, Generali, Grawe, Groupama and Omniasig VIG.

On the RCA market in Romania, two branches operate under the right of establishment: Axeria IARD and Hellas Direct.

The Axeria Iard branch started its activity on the RCA market during the fourth quarter of 2021 and recorded a volume of gross premiums written for RCA of approximately 339 million lei in the first six months of 2023, which means 7.3% of the total premiums gross subscribed for this segment.

The new ASF leadership, led by Alexandru Petrescu, voted by the Parliament

The new leadership of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), led by Alexandru Petrescu, was voted by the Parliament on the evening of December 19, 2023, with the votes of PNL and PSD for a 5-year mandate.

The appointments were criticized by the USR and AUR, who complained of the “16 ridiculous salaries” being paid in “the state’s moneyiest sinecure” while the authority shepherded the big RCA bankruptcies that drove up prices.