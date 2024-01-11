Wave of special retirements at law enforcement institutions: 10,000 MAI employees left. Plus dozens of magistrates and 6 army generals

#Wave #special #retirements #law #enforcement #institutions #MAI #employees #left #dozens #magistrates #army #generals

A new wave of retirements is taking place in the judiciary and in militarized structures, in order to catch the more favorable provisions of the old laws that regulated the regime of special pensions.

In 2023, 10,000 employees of the Ministry of the Interior – MAI (policemen, gendarmes, border police, etc.) retired of which 2,500 in December alone.

The wave of retirements at special ages has further increased the shortage of personnel, and the withdrawals will continue: because the so-called reform of special pensions, entered into force, allows those who met the conditions for retirement at the end of last year to retire on the old system for another five yearsand January 1, 2024 is a cutoff: those who retired would have earned less if they had stayed to work.

In addition to the MAI, in December and the first 10 days of this year, President Klaus Iohannis signed retirement decrees for at least 44 magistrates and 6 army generals.

Although the phenomenon has been happening for several years, it recorded peaks at various times: after the reform became a milestone in the PNRR or when the European Commission insisted that all pensions must be aligned with the contributory principle, without exception.

Regarding the MAI, for example, Minister Cătălin Predoiu stated that in the last 3 years approximately 30,000 employees have retired.

In the end, the law came out much softened compared to the rigors established as premises, so that the original goal, to reduce the state’s expenses with special pensions, will be reached in a few decades.

The calculations show that, apart from the benefits of being able to retire at 50 or less, it is currently more financially advantageous for magistrates and those in militarized systems to retire than to work after 1 January 2024.

Specialists can leave with a pension that represents even 100% (but not more, says the new law) of the average income from the last year of activity (thanks to the “optimized” supplement of these incomes in the last or last months of activity) to which is added the 13.8% increase applied to pensions from January 1 this year.

In contrast, those who extended their careers instead of retiring received only a 5% pay rise.

The vice-president of the Europol Union, Ion Stuparu, declared for CursdeGuvernare.ro that most of the new retirees have left the system, because they are dissatisfied with the increasingly difficult working conditions and low wages. Police officers, says Ion Stuparu, are one of the few categories that have not been granted all the increases provided for by the end of 2023 in the Law on the salaries of budget officers.

Ion Stuparu admits, however, that the facilities in the old regulations played a primary role in these retirements.

