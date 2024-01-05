Wayne LaPierre, chairman of gun lobby group NRA, resigns | Abroad

IRVING – Wayne LaPierre, the chairman of the American gun lobby group the National Rifle Association (NRA), is stepping down after more than three decades. He says he is leaving for health reasons. LaPierre is embroiled in a corruption case in New York state that starts Monday.

The 74-year-old LaPierre will step down as CEO of the NRA, the main lobby group for gun rights in the United States, on January 31. According to New York Attorney General Letitia James, LaPierre siphoned off money from the NRA to pay for private jets and expensive vacations. According to James, LaPierre used the NRA as his “personal piggy bank.”

LaPierre spokesman Andrew Arulanandam will become interim chairman of the NRA. The gun lobby group invests tens of millions in politicians’ campaigns to influence gun legislation. Before the 2016 election, the NRA spent an estimated $20 million to smear presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

