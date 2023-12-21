WDR-Sport: Bayer 04 Leverkusen can only beat themselves

#WDRSport #Bayer #Leverkusen #beat

As of: December 20, 2023 3:59 p.m

With the confident victory against VfL Bochum, Bayer 04 Leverkusen secured the unofficial winter championship and set an official Bundesliga record. What the Werkself are currently doing seems to be working.

Even before the game there were almost enthusiastic scenes for Leverkusen. Several hundred fans lined up for the team bus on the way to the stadium, setting off various pyrotechnic items and accompanying the Bayer team on its way.

Leverkusen – Bochum arrow right

16th matchday arrow right

There is a lot of enthusiasm around coach Xabi Aonso’s team – and this phenomenon on the Rhine is not just limited to the local supporters. Whatever the Werkself are doing this season seems to be working. The entire (football) republic is currently talking about this.

New start record holder

The 4-0 win against VfL Bochum, who had no chance at all, meant the end of a first half of the season that they had never experienced before under the Bayerkreuz. 13 wins, three draws, no defeat in the Bundesliga. 42 points after 16 games. Six games, six wins in the Europa League. Confidently made it to the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup.

Leverkusen is the Bundesliga’s new starting record holder with 25 competitive games across the season without defeat. A statistic from a league leader that should make the competition shudder. “We obviously like that very much, especially with the spirit with which we appear,” said sports director Simon Rolfes.

Level increased significantly

And in the middle of it all, a coach who created this team without showing even the slightest hint of arrogance or know-it-all attitude. With the help and great know-how of Alonso, those responsible at Bayer around sports director Rolfes have luxuriously renovated the squad, which was already talented in the previous season.

New Leverkusen professionals such as Granit Xhaka, Jonas Hofmann, Victor Boniface and Alejandro Grimaldo have significantly raised the level again – under the guidance of the Spanish coach.

Believe in the championship

As confident as Alonso once presented himself as a world-class player on the field, his team also plays with balance, concentration and self-confidence. “We were hoping to play a good round. But the biggest optimists wouldn’t have thought that we would be in this situation. Now we’ll take a break and then hopefully we’ll carry on like this,” said Alonso.

Things have come together a bit closely at Bayer 04, which obviously belongs together. The players currently understand how to combine their individual skills as a collective strength. The team can actually only beat itself. In “Vizekusen” they now even believe in the German championship.

Africa Cup as a disruptive factor

Nothing should actually stand in the way of the particularly pronounced harmony and happiness over the Christmas holidays in Leverkusen, if it weren’t for the Africa Cup (January 13th to February 14th, 2024), which might trigger an underlying uneasy feeling among some of those responsible.

Up to five players are not available to Alonso during this period. Above all, the absence of the extremely reliable central defenders Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso) and Odilon Kossounou (Ivory Coast) as well as the Nigerian top scorer Victor Boniface could particularly hurt the Werkself.

Coach celebrated by fans

A team played against Bochum that could also play during the Africa Cup – without the possible cup participants. “It was a test, but not a risk,” said Alonso. Attacker Patrik Schick, who scored a hat trick in the first half, showed how well this (replacement) team worked.

After the game, the Bayer 04 supporters chanted the coach’s name during a large, communal Christmas sing-along in the darkened stadium. “Of course I like that. I feel the energy and the hope of the fans,” said Alonso. There was rarely as much harmony as there was in these days at Bayerkreutz.