“We aim to reach ten million in revenue in 2024”, reveals CEO of Avenidas

This is a company that aims to provide dynamic and sustainable mobility solutions, and that operates in different sectors, with four brands. Avenidas invested around one and a half million in vehicles to reinforce its fleet and intends to continue investing during this year, highlighted Manuel Salema Reis in an interview with JE.

It all started with two partners making a vehicle available to Uber. Then, they realized that they didn’t want to be dependent on platforms and created their own company: they called it Avenidas and it was created in 2016.

Now with three partners, Manuel Salema Reis, Bento Viegas Louro and Bernardo Ribeiro da Cunha, the company aims to reach ten million euros in revenue, as stated by Manuel Salema Reis in an interview with JE.

Avenidas operates in four different areas, mobility (Ride), tourism (Tour) and distribution and logistics (Send). How do you operate in each of these sectors?

Our first sector was mobility. We started in 2016 with one car and in the TVDE sector. We had relatively strong growth until 2019, where we also realized that we did not want to be dependent on platforms, which made us look for our own products and services, for which we could affect these resources, which were passenger and driver vehicles. And that was how, in addition to starting to provide private transport services (Ride), namely private school transport services, we also created our tourism sector (Tour), where we adapted some of our drivers with linguistic and cultural skills to to be drivers and guides, and we started to make personalized routes, namely to Sintra and airport transfers. And, therefore, this is where we have two business areas, but which use the same resources in a certain way.

The tour takes place throughout the country with a starting point in Lisbon. For example, we have many tourists who come to Lisbon for a week, but buy a Tour to Porto and leave early in the morning, visit Porto in five, six hours and then return. It’s a more intense tour, but it happens a lot, because Porto is a very beautiful city and people often come and want to see everything and we are 100% open to visiting the four corners of Portugal. However, we also do tours in Sintra, which is our bestseller.

With the pandemic, these services fell sharply and as we have a way of being that is perhaps restless and capable of responding to challenges, we realized that we had to do something with the resources and that it was no longer transporting people, but transporting things. So we started transporting food to restaurants and transporting fresh food, namely finished food and later also making deliveries. And with the transition to the post-pandemic, people started to move again, and therefore, in a way, we no longer wanted to have our passenger vehicles allocated to these new services and that’s when we started investing in a fleet of motorcycles and also a fleet of light and commercial vehicles to serve the customers we had attracted in these business areas. Thus, a new area was born, which we called Avenidas Send, and which has two subcategories: one is focused on meal deliveries to restaurants, where our partners are the restaurants or restaurant brands themselves, and on the other side, large partners who add food deliveries e-commerce. This is the Send category.

Growth Operations Service (Grow) is the latest brand. How was it created?

Grow was an opportunity that emerged from an American startup, Worldcoin, which entered Portugal last year. They have a concept that is basically to respond to the recent growth of artificial intelligence, creating a way to ensure that people can identify as human without having to give their personal data, basically, they authenticate people as human beings through a scan biometric. Avenidas is part of this company’s user expansion, which has to be done in person. We basically take care of everything recruiting, training and rosters, opening new locations. And that is where, in a way, Avenidas grow was born. Where for now we have this project, which is a brand activation project and we have around 40 sales promoters in 10 locations spread across Portugal, where their function is to attract users to the application, but we want it to be the first of many opportunities .

This sector had a very strong growth and we ended up standing out as a partner for WorldCoin more than just an operational partner, we ended up wanting to help them explore the best way to do this business and we ended up serving as consultants and some of the procedures and measures were tried and launched by us and then expanded by the partner.

How do they reach customers?

We have to divide it into two ways, one which is B2B, where we have bigger partnerships, for example in tourism, where we have partnerships with Airbnb, Trip Advisory, Get your Guide, where customers use these platforms to book experiences that are there. And then we have a more B2C side, where customers come to us directly, in the case of Ride, they can open an account with us where they can schedule passenger transport services and where it is a niche, because the quality on the platforms Uber and Bolt have been on the decline and therefore we feel an increase in the number of people looking for us to have services directly from us, whether to take their children to school or for other types of passenger transport that they want to do. Obviously, as the service is of higher quality, the price is also higher.

What cities are they in?

We are in Lisbon and Porto. Our services operate in these two cities.

In Porto we are still in an embryonic phase of expansion, and in fact it is one of our main objectives for 2024, to grow our operation in all four areas, and at the moment the biggest one in Porto is our partnership with WorldCoin. The others we are still effectively starting and in 2024 we want to expand. It is also on the horizon to expand to other larger cities, such as Braga, Coimbra, Leiria, Aveiro.

They look at the Ride area as an opportunity to deliver a more premium quality and differentiating service.

There is a first point which is our own fleet, which has a quality well above average. Mainly from the moment we started to electrify the fleet, electric cars, as a rule, are already more robust, more expensive cars of a higher range than others that are perhaps seen on electronic platforms. And then, another key point has to do with human resources, with our drivers, who go through a training and monitoring process that is certainly superior to most other fleet partners, Uber and Bolt, and which In fact, as a customer I can see when I call cars on the platform that the quality is not the same. And we work on presentation, defensive driving, communication with customers is very important.

Is it a service that reaches many people?

In the case of Ride, I think that up until now, and it has been a service that we have developed through word of mouth, perhaps we had not yet had the opportunity at the right key moment to develop it commercially and invest in it. And I think that’s one of our goals in our rebranding which we are going through where we are giving a face to each of the four brands. It is precisely because we decide that this is the right time to try to reach each of the brands more people, especially when it comes to the B2C segment.

They expect to end 2023 with a turnover of between five million and six million. In which areas do you plan to grow?

Yes, but it is necessary to highlight some things, one of them only started last year, so if we look at the numbers in percentage terms we will see that it is one of the ones that grew the most. Then we have when we look at Ride, a business area whose expansion requires much more intensive capital, because to expand this business area we have to acquire vehicles, and this is perhaps also where we are investing more regularly year after year, because it also is our core business because it is more guaranteed for us to find customers, because we allocate these vehicles to Uber and Bolt and we don’t have to worry as much about the commercial part as in other areas. This year we invested around one and a half million in vehicles for our fleet, all of which are electric; At the moment it is already 70% electric and is for all our areas.

For the year we want to maintain the same level of investment, in the order of one and a half million and two million euros in the fleet and so, in addition to increasing our share of electric fleet, we will also start operating in the replacement of our older fleet that it is still combustion, for electric vehicles. We just didn’t emphasize this progress further because there have still been some operational limitations for a company like ours that covers services throughout the country, particularly in tourism.

What is the forecast for 2024?

We want to continue investing in Avenida Ride and Tour, which go hand in hand in a way. We are going to have an identical investment, therefore, in these fields we want to have identical growth. And we have good prospects for taking a leap forward in Send, whether in food delivery or e-commerce and in Grow, with the partnership we have with WorldCoin, we will also open new locations, which also means increasing revenue.

As a whole, we have the objective of reaching ten million in turnover and it may be an ambitious objective for next year, but it is the standard we had and that we at least want to continue to have, being aware that it means growth of 45% to 50% to get there when we get there, but we believe that if we look at each of the brands individually and with the investment we want to make, it is possible.