“We all know who has the most titles and stadium…”: Manuel de Tezanos stoned Michael Clark for saying that the U is the “biggest team in Chile”

Various reactions were generated by the statements made this Thursday by Michael Clark, president of Azul Azul, in the midst of the official presentation of the new coach of the first team of Universidad de Chile, Gustavo Álvarez, the recent champion with Huachipato.

And of course, the leader shared a phrase in front of the cameras that confused several. This, when it comes to putting the task to his new coach for this 2024 season.

“The U is a big club, the U is the biggest club in Chile. That has the weight of history and the duties that must be fulfilled. We are always obliged to look for games, to win and fight for championships. That always has to be the structural objective of the U, and that is why we hope to be competitive, fight at the top and why not, be champions,” he stated.

Immediately afterwards, there were many comments that arose in the cyberworld, especially from Colo Colo fans, who immediately raised a cry.

Meanwhile, another who couldn’t stand it and stoned Clark was Manuel de Tezanos.

“You have to show a certain level of statism when facing a club, have a little humility and realize that the U since 2017 has been an absolute disaster, that it has fought at the bottom and not at the top,” the journalist unloaded. of Sports in Agriculture.

“I would say that going for the title is good, but not highlighting this about being the biggest club in Chile. A populism that does not sound very convincing or good,” he added.

“The rest will be able to say…”

Even the face of TNT Sports went further and touched his ear, bringing up the subject of the stadium.

“We all know which team has the most titles, which has the most fans and which has a stadium: Colo Colo. The rest may say that it is the greatest, but… and the fan may feel that such a club is the greatest in his heart, but then there are the objective data,” he remarked.

“I think Clark puts too much emphasis on that and not the content. It was more important to emphasize that the U has to fight for the championship and get back to the top,” he reviewed.

