We already know the first sales estimates for the Apple Vision Pro. There is good and bad news

#sales #estimates #Apple #Vision #Pro #good #bad #news

The first days of reservations seem to have met expectations, but the passage of time marks another trend

Now that a few days have passed since the opening of reservations for the Apple Vision Pro, some estimates are beginning to arrive about units that have been sold. Apple wants to start a “new era” of what is called spatial computing, so this first step is important.

We know that many began to reserve them in the United States, how far has the volume of reservations reached? Ming-Chi Kuo has been the first analyst who has dared to give us an estimate. For him there are good and bad feelings.

Many reservations, but only during the first days

Kuo estimates that Apple has managed to sell between 160,000 and 180,000 units of the Vision Pro. And taking into account that the availability of all models was postponed in a matter of minutes, Apple seems to have sold the initial stock of units that it had prepared.

But one of lime and the other of sand: These shipping delays began to plateau after 48 hours. If shipments are no longer postponed it means that everyone who wanted to buy the Vision Pro during reservations has already done so. Kuo believes those early buyers are the most enthusiastic, and that his wave of reservations has already passed. The price of the Vision Pro means that the general public does not jump into the purchase as much as happens with the iPhone.

In other words, Kuo believes that Apple has quickly sold out the first units it had prepared but will not have a continuous sales rate for the moment. For the first few months, it will be a niche product.

It is possible that we will know more about this launch on February 1, on the eve of the official launch in stores. It will be a day in which Apple will reveal its financial results, and Tim Cook usually comments on some relevant events from the fiscal quarter. He will surely reserve something regarding the Vision Pro.

After the reservations, the auctions arrive at heart-stopping prices

The launch of a new Apple product limited to one country has an inevitable consequence: that some of the reservations that have been made are auctioned on various web portals. A simple search on eBay reveals auctions of Vision Pros for inflated prices ranging between $4,500 and $6,000.

Mark Gurman himself has warned auctions on another portal called StockX, where units of the Vision Pro have been seen for no less than $10,000. Prices that go far beyond the $3,499 that the base model costs. It is a phenomenon that, as availability rises and sales expand internationally, will relax.

Gurman is not wrong in advising against purchasing the Vision Pro in this way: apart from spending extra money, you are at the mercy of someone who may well take advantage of the initial enthusiasm for this device. If you want to be sure, it is best to wait for them to officially arrive.

In Applesfera | The tricky reason why neither Spotify, YouTube nor Netflix have a native app for the Apple Vision Pro

In Applesfera | All applications compatible with Apple Vision Pro: services and programs available