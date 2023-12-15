We are giving you an iPhone 15 this time, ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh, we also give you KYMAX tempered film, isn’t that considerate enough😭😭😭 – Zing Gadget

#giving #iPhone #time #ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh #give #KYMAX #tempered #film #isnt #considerate #Zing #Gadget

ok lah It’s actually a gift from KYMAX hahahaha but the point is that you all can participate!

KYMAX will give away 10 prizes. The grand prize is iPhone 15 & KYMAX tempered film. The other 9 prizes will also be KYMAX series products!

It’s easy to participate!

⿡: Like and follow KYMAX Facebook and IG pages

🔗KYMAX Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100095278525601

🔗KYMAX Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kymax_malaysia/

⿢: Tag 3 of Aite’s friends below the video and include #Kymax #FestiveJoywithKymax #YourScreenOurProtection

⿣: Share this video to FB (remember to set it to public) or IG Story (remember @KYMAX and take a screenshot)

That’s it!KYMAX will announce the winners in the Facebook live broadcast room at that time. Please remember to stay tuned to the KYMAX homepage.

Interested in purchasing KYMAX products:

🔗KYMAX Shopee Store:

“Play with technology and enjoy life Let’s Zing!”

❤ Like our videos? Remember to like + comment + subscribe to us! !

Follow Zing Gadget and turn on the bell 🔔 to receive the latest news:

Welcome to track more Zing Gadget platforms!

FB face book▶▶ https://www.facebook.com/zinggadget/

Website▶▶ http://www.zinggadget.com/

IG ▶▶ https://www.instagram.com/zinggadget/

Tiktok ▶▶

#review #手机#assessment#unboxing#digital#Zing #Zinggadget