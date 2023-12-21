we are glad that the invasion of Ukraine is not a war

#glad #invasion #Ukraine #war

According to V. Orban, some people call the events “war”. “However, we, Hungary, do not tell anyone what words to use when it comes to this,” the Prime Minister emphasized. “We’re glad it’s not a war.”

V. Orban, who has long maintained good relations with V. Putin, met with the Kremlin host in Beijing in October.

Orban also said that Western democracies are “infested with some kind of disease”, noting the legal troubles of former US President Donald Trump and the reform of state media in Poland.

The nationalist leader, who is in conflict with Brussels over the rule of law and other issues, said he sees “strange things in today’s democratic Western world”.

At his annual press conference, he said that “some kind of disease has gripped … Western democracies,” without naming specific countries.

“We have to be vigilant because there is one large democratic Western country where, if I understand correctly, they are trying to prevent one of the most popular presidential candidates from participating in the elections by creating various legal obstacles,” he said.

Talked about double standards

On Tuesday, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Mr. Trump, who has been repeatedly supported by Mr. Orbán, is ineligible for the US presidency because he participated in the 2021 election. January 6 Storming the Capitol.

V. Orban also criticized “another no less important country where the party with many seats in the parliament is followed by national security”.

He was most likely talking about Germany, where the intelligence services in 2021 said it was monitoring the far-right AfD party for its propensity for extremism.

“I see another country where the police have seized television,” Orban said.

Poland has recently undergone a change of government, with the right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party, which is a close ally of V. Orban’s Fidesz party, being replaced by a pro-European coalition led by Donald Tusk.

This week, Poland’s new government launched a reform of state-run media to “restore its impartiality” and sacked its executives.

In protest against such changes, right-leaning parliamentarians staged a sit-in strike at the state-owned television building.

“If all this was happening in Hungary, maybe NATO troops would have already intervened, so the question of double standards also arises,” concluded V. Orban.

Since V. Orban in 2010 came to power, he is constantly criticized by Brussels and international organizations for non-compliance with the principles of the rule of law, migration and other issues.

in 2022 The European Parliament has declared that the Central European country is no longer a “genuine democracy” but a “hybrid regime of electoral autocracy” that “seriously violates” EU democratic norms.

Correspondents of several independent Hungarian media outlets were not allowed to attend V. Orban’s press conference.