We are hostages, we have full warehouses of expired drugs, but I will not point fingers (interview)

On the last day of the year, director Peter Potúček left the State Institute for Drug Control (ŠÚKL). He did not learn the reason why the Ministry of Health dismissed him. Even the resort itself did not publicly comment on it.

During less than two years of his work, Potúček had four health ministers over him.

“Not once did they interfere with the professional and independent activities of ŠÚKL. We had our hands completely free for two years and could act in a purely professional manner,” he says Peter POTUCEK,dismissed head of ŠÚKL. He believes that the new government will continue this and will not interfere with the authority’s competences.

Today, ŠÚKL faces several challenges, including the disposal of expired medicines. There is no incinerator in Slovakia, warehouses in pharmacies are full and people have nowhere to hand over their medicines. Many end up in the trash, which can have fatal consequences for the environment.

On the last day of the year, the Minister of Health Zuzana Dolinková dismissed you from the post of director and general secretary of the ŠÚKL service office. Did you expect this?

Now I’m taking it in stride. The management of the ministry summoned me before the holidays to hand over the decree on the dismissal and termination of the civil service relationship. They thanked me for my work so far and said goodbye to me.

So was it a purely personnel change due to the new government?

They did not tell me the immediate reason why I was dismissed. Based on our legislation, the Minister of Health can appoint and dismiss the director of ŠÚKL without giving a reason. I was actually ready for it. It’s a risk I was aware of when I took this feature. Minister Dolinková has the right to choose people she trusts, and she chose Mr. Dorčík. I respect it.

You already indicated before the interview itself that the reason could be different ideas about the budget. Were you open to further discussion?

I think the budget is a topic for factual debate. I don’t see this as a major reason to appeal because it’s really a topic that can be debated. No other reasons were communicated to me at the ministry.

You took up the post of head of the state institute in February 2022. What do you consider to be the biggest changes you have brought about?

For the first time, we started drawing grants from the European Commission, which finance the education of professional employees of pharmaceutical agencies. In addition to various professional topics and the development of cooperation with organizations at the domestic and international level, the institute’s culture was key for me. It was a shock to me, in which atmosphere the state and ŠÚKL work.

At the same time, I worked in this institution for five years in the past. I went into the private sphere of drug research for eleven years and forgot how the state sphere works. The staff are often too formal, there was a huge bureaucracy. People are used to sending official documents instead of personal contact. I tried to change the culture of the institution so that employees are not afraid to speak their mind, learn to work with risk, know how to make decisions and have untied hands.

Did you succeed?

I feel that after those two years the atmosphere was different. We believed in each other more, we also took bold steps and were not afraid of difficult decisions. We learned to give each other feedback and looked for common solutions. We defined a vision and strategic goals that were previously missing from the management of ŠÚKL.

You took over the institute after Zuzana Baťová, who left at her own request after the Sputnik scandal. In what condition was ŠÚKL then?

He was in good shape because Ms. Baťová was developing a number of professional activities. I am talking, for example, about the registration of medicines or pharmacovigilance (safe use of medicines, editor’s note). However, the audit of JAP by the European Medicines Agency was more critical, which was also the first challenge we faced in order to withstand the next inspection. He was supposed to check the activity of the inspection section, which at that time was in a difficult personnel situation.

The inspection was then headed by Roman Dorčík, who has now replaced you. Did you meet at the office?

Mr. Dorčík and I more or less hung out, he left the institute shortly after I took up the post of director.

The first JAP audit (Joint Audit Programme) was carried out in 2017 and, as you indicated, it did not turn out ideal. The institute should have made corrections in the legislation, but also in the procedures for the performance of the inspection. How was the last inspection?

In March 2023, the auditors concluded that we had eliminated all deficiencies. Thus, we got ŠÚKL back into play and confirmed the expertise of our inspectors. We recorded a fundamental success during the control visit, the so-called benchmarking visit in October 2023, when three quality managers from other EU pharmaceutical agencies came to us. They looked at how we run ŠÚKL. It was the sixth BEMA audit and we received the best ever rating for the institute.

What challenges await the Roman Dorčík Institute?

We didn’t leave any skeletons in his closet. I left him a functioning body with high-quality leadership and, above all, very good relations with domestic institutions and European bodies. I have increased the competences of the individual heads of sections, I have given them full confidence and I believe that it will remain so.

The dispute between Igor Matovič and Zuzana Baťová, whom you replaced, reached personal levels. Were you prepared that something similar could happen to you?

The truth is that the position of ŠÚKL director is difficult to refuse. I saw this as a great opportunity to move things forward. If I did not accept the offer from the State Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Róbert Babel, I would lose the right to criticize the direction the state is taking.

The dispute between Mr. Matovič and Mrs. Baťová was not appropriate at all. Everyone from professional practice perceived it as too strong and unprofessional interference in the functioning of the institution. I wasn’t there, so I can’t say where the initial mistake happened, which only escalated. The dispute could have been resolved behind closed doors or at the level of the ministry and ŠÚKL. This extreme case then had a negative impact on the vaccination campaign.

You worked briefly with the then Minister of Health Vladimír Lengvarský, later with Eduard Heger and also with Minister Michal Palkovič. What was the cooperation with them like?

No director of ŠÚKL has had four ministers over him in such a short time. Not once during the reign of the aforementioned three ministers did they interfere in the professional and independent activities of ŠÚKL. I appreciate that very much, because for two years we had our hands completely untied and could act purely professionally.

Paradoxically, these governments were weaker in terms of political mandate because they did not have majority support and failed to push through fundamental legislative changes. However, the difficult decisions we had to make in ŠÚKL always found support from Minister Lengvarský and Minister Palkovič.

ŠÚKL is responsible for the disposal of medicines that people return to pharmacies. However, many pharmacies do not accept medicines because they have full warehouses. Both incinerators stopped operating. How will ŠÚKL get rid of waste now?

I repeatedly wrote letters to pharmacists and informed them about the development of the situation. Together with the pharmacies, we found ourselves in the position of hostages. There is a legislative regulation that states that ŠÚKL is the originator of the waste of unused medicines. This does not make sense, because the institute does not import medicines to the market.

The second nonsense is that the waste should be collected and stored by pharmacies. The law thus puts us in a position where we have to take care of something that is not in our hands. I tried to change the legislation so that, at least financially, drug manufacturers or importers are jointly responsible for the waste. There was no political will for this change.

The situation was complicated by the fact that we only have two incinerators that burn medical waste. The first one suspended operations in March and the second incinerator was unable to cover the increased volume. In addition, it also suspended operations in September due to a technical shutdown.

Why did these two incinerators suddenly fail?

It didn’t happen all of a sudden, two incinerators were not enough for us. Pharmacies now have full warehouses of medicines and we have nowhere to take them. I am sorry for the situation, we were looking for a solution with the Ministry of the Environment, but everything was unrealistic. For example, exporting to Austria was not possible because they wanted secondary separation of waste and at the same time they wanted prices for which we do not have the budget.

The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of the Environment are responsible for the security of incinerators. Did they fail?

I don’t want to point the finger at who is to blame. It was a month before the elections and the caretaker government was already packing its bags. It was not time to open a new incinerator. I take it that we have done everything to show that we are not alone in this area.

How the new government will deal with it is up to them. Just before I left my position, we managed to prepare the final documents for the public procurement. The situation can be resolved within a few months.

The annual report of ŠÚKL shows that in 2022, people brought 250,000 kilograms of medicines to pharmacies. Aren’t we buying too many drugs to stockpile?

There is still no rational consumption of medicines in Slovakia. Many medicines are missing from the market and we have approximately the same number in our cupboards at home. ŠÚKL tries to educate students in the long term in order to change the behavior of the market. We are taught to think that medicine is free and we are heavily massaged with drug advertisements. Medicines are also taken by traders as goods that generate a good profit.

So are drug advertisements in the media correct?

The Advertising Act would need an amendment. Advertising for medicines is a really sensitive area and can give the consumer the impression that he needs them. Then his medicines expire at home, because he doesn’t really need them.

ŠÚKL has also been dealing with the issue of big business with counterfeit medicines without a prescription for a long time. The best sellers are drugs for potency, anxiety and sleep. Doesn’t it give the impression that this is the least regulated industry when it’s doing so well?

This problem is long-term. We succeeded in limiting the flow of such medicines to Slovakia in 2019, when we introduced legislation on counterfeit medicines and a number of protective elements.

You have internet pharmacies that are protected by a logo and you can tell at a glance whether you are buying the medicine from a legal pharmacy. However, we cannot completely prevent the operation of the black market. Good cooperation between us and law enforcement is important.

In the summer, you revealed the illegal export of medicines from Slovakia abroad for more than seven million euros. In 29 pharmacies, they falsified medical prescriptions and exported cancer drugs or antidepressants. Has this case moved on?

We developed 29 suggestions for the awarding of a fine in the amount of 50,000 euros. The Ministry of Health acts as the first-instance authority, so the question is up to them as to the state of the administrative proceedings.

You also checked the distribution companies that were supposed to be involved in the drug business. What did you come up with?

There were several findings, but we tried to communicate only those that are clearly proven, so as not to spoil the investigation. In parallel, as we filed 29 complaints, we provided full cooperation to the law enforcement authorities and handed over all our findings, which are quite a lot. We dealt with some of the illegal practices with the Czech Medicines Agency. We created inspection tandems and did simultaneous inspections that were successful.

However, many medicines are unavailable in Slovakia because we do not pay pharmaceutical companies enough. They prefer to distribute them to other countries. ŠÚKL does not have the competence to determine prices, the Ministry of Health is in charge of that. However, people who need medicine are not interested in that. Do we have the system set up correctly?

We are not in an ideal situation. Depending on how attractive our market is, companies will decide when to enter it. Global unavailability, the energy crisis and inflation, have translated into the unavailability of medicines. The EU’s inability to produce medicines on its own means we are dependent on China and India. Another big problem is the illegal re-export of medicines abroad. This means that when, for example, oncology drugs come to us, they are exported illegally across the border.

In which areas should the competencies of ŠÚKL be increased? In most cases, the Ministry of Health has the final say.

It is a matter of agreement and political will to push through such changes. I can imagine that ŠÚKL would have legislative power at the level of decrees. In August, we managed to change and achieve that we have greater competences in awarding fines for many violations of the law.

Is there a threat that business-oriented entrepreneurs will return to decisive functions in the field of medicines? For example, in 2016, Rastislav Pullmann had to leave the head of the categorization commission of the Ministry of Health, some companies received a favorable payment from the health insurance company without submitting the necessary documents. At that time, Tomáš Drucker, nominee of Smer, was in the ministerial chair.

I think it’s important to look at what kind of nominees are coming to these places and we have to ask who these people are, what qualifications do they even have. There is no need to worry now, next year we will see where it will go. It is necessary to look at how many drugs will be categorized and whether they will be available to patients at all.

Do you plan to stay in the state sector?

I admit that I would like to take a break from it and I will probably go back to the private sector, it doesn’t necessarily have to be the pharmaceutical sector.

