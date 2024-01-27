We are in the middle of the nitrogen crisis, but the next crisis is already underway | Domestic

#middle #nitrogen #crisis #crisis #underway #Domestic

Nitrogen crisis? Another such crisis is coming: the water crisis. In 2027, our rivers, lakes and ditches must meet requirements that will probably not be met. “This will have at least as much impact on permits as nitrogen,” the Ecological Authority warns.

The Ecological Authority issued this warning on the day that a report was presented showing that the situation in Dutch nature has deteriorated dramatically.

Almost all areas suffer from far too much nitrogen, but water quality and water availability are also poor. This water quality could cause serious problems in a number of years, predicts Harry Webers, vice-chairman of the Ecological Authority (see box).

The reason for the concern is the objectives of the Water Framework Directive. In the year 2000, all countries of the European Union (EU) made agreements about this with each other. These goals must be achieved by 2027.

We cannot say: we will first do nitrogen for five or ten years and then we will do water. No, we have to move on.

Harry Webers, Vice-Chairman of the Ecological Authority

In 2019, only 1 percent of our surface water met European standards. This includes looking at the amount of pesticides and fertilizers in the water. Certain animals and plants must also be able to live in it.

“Assume that such a Water Framework Directive can have at least as much impact on permits as nitrogen,” Webers told NU.nl.

“It is simply European legislation that we as the Netherlands have to comply with. We may have pushed things forward a bit and then 2027 is only three years away. It is just around the corner and we really have to prepare for that.”

What is the Ecological Authority?

The Ecological Authority (EA) checks whether decisions about protected nature are taken correctly.

Outgoing Minister Christianne van der Wal (Nature and Nitrogen) established the EA a year and a half ago.

The EA is independent. It includes people with a lot of knowledge of nature. Think of scientists and nature managers. The Authority provides advice to provinces, among others.

Van der Wal believes it is important that the body is independent, because farmers, for example, doubt whether the government’s calculations are correct.

‘Don’t press the pause button’

That is why the Ecological Authority advises not to focus on just one part of nature improvement. “We cannot say: we will first add nitrogen, work on it for five or ten years and then we will add water. No, we have to keep going.”

Webers therefore calls on a new cabinet, but also on provinces, water boards and other governments. “Don’t press the pause button now and make sure you take measures that make a difference.”

The Nieuwkoopse Plassen in South Holland is one of the nature reserves where the water quality is still insufficient. Photo: Getty Images

Measures come too late, but they do make sense

In fact, according to Webers, we have waited far too long to restore nature. “We have been thinking about the climate, environment and health for fifty years and perhaps even longer. If you do nothing, you are secretly walking into a trap. And if you are in that trap, the damage is much greater than if you were in the trap. front had switched.”

Job van der Plicht is a domestic reporter

Job writes a lot about nature, farmers and the nitrogen crisis. He also made the podcast Torn apart by the wolf about the return of the wolf in the Netherlands. Read more stories from Job here.

“But sometimes the stress has to increase before we feel the pain. Only when the pain is great enough do we switch,” he continues. He cites the nitrogen crisis as an example, where “we feel the stress very clearly”.

According to Webers, we are already “too late” in taking measures, but that does not mean that it no longer makes sense to do something. “There is a huge problem and we must tackle it together. We must not lose a moment by saying: it is not my job, but your job. I think there is a lot to be gained from that.”

