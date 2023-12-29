We are not done with juice channels yet and that is bad news for celebrities | Media

#juice #channels #bad #news #celebrities #Media

Taking a daily look at juice channels for the latest gossip about famous Dutch people: this is a regular routine for many people. At the same time, the private lives of celebrities are on the street. What can they do about that?

Gossip journalism is not new: magazines like Story, Weekend in Private have been around since the 1970s. But in recent years, juice channels were added. Juicy gossip is shared on YouTube and Instagram about film stars, musicians, top athletes and other famous Dutch people. This juice ends up in the channels thanks to tipsters or “spies”.

That can quickly feel like that’s exactly what the tabloids have been doing for decades. Yet you cannot compare the juice channels, says lawyer Charlotte Meindersma. “Juice channels almost never respond to feedback and do not check much less well whether something is true or not. They publish what they have heard through the grapevine.”

“Moreover, they choose much more suggestive wording, so people read more into it than is actually said or written,” says Meindersma.

The journalistic principle of audi alteram partem means that people accused of something must be given sufficient opportunity to respond to the accusations. And this is where juice channels often go wrong.

Yvonne Coldeweijer has an enormous reach with her juice channel (at the time of writing she has more than 830,000 followers). She previously said that she did not believe in hearing both sides. “Celebrities lie anyway,” says the juice vlogger.

Juice channel activities fall under journalism

But Coldeweijer cannot simply ignore the facts. In April 2022, the court in Amsterdam made it clear that the activities of Coldeweijer and those of its fellow juice channels also fall under the concept of journalism. According to the judge, just like media companies, juice channels have the aim of sharing information, opinions or ideas with the public.

The court also takes into account that juice vloggers can have hundreds of thousands of followers. “Thanks to this wide reach, the impact on the life of the celebrity in question can be enormous,” says Thomas van Vugt, media law lawyer at AMS Advocaten.

Juice channels must therefore adhere to the journalistic rules. Van Vugt gives as an example the lawsuit in 2022 in which Coldeweijer faced Samantha Steenwijk. The juice vlogger claimed on her juice channel that the singer had used illegal, dangerous diet pills to lose weight.

According to Steenwijk, Coldeweijer’s statements were incorrect and misleading. The singer is said to owe the weight loss to smaller meals in combination with fanatical horse riding.

The court in Amsterdam ruled in that case that Coldeweijer could not substantiate her claims. The story about the illegal slimming pills was based on three anonymous sources whose reliability could not be determined. “That is three times (almost) nothing,” the judge said. The juice vlogger had to share a correction on Instagram and YouTube.

Yvonne Coldeweijer promises her followers a 2024 full of juice. Photo: Instagram Yvonne Coldeweijer

Sometimes the right to privacy has to make way for other interests

Also Jan Roos and Dennis Schouten from juicekanaal GossipTalk have appeared in court several times. For example, the two were sued by John de Mol, among others, because they alleged that the media magnate had bribed witnesses in an assault case involving his son Johnny de Mol.

The judge also ruled that the presenters had not sufficiently substantiated that claim and had therefore acted unlawfully. Roos and Schouten had to pay 5,000 euros in damages and more than 2,600 euros in legal costs.

Coldeweijer invoked freedom of expression in the case against Steenwijk. This fundamental right stipulates that we can, among other things, say and write whatever we want. We do not need permission from others for this.

Serious social abuses can outweigh privacy

For juice channels, freedom of expression means that they must be able to speak publicly in a critical, informative and warning way about abuses.

“In principle, it applies to everyone, including juice channels: you are not allowed to simply make WhatsApp conversations, private documents or images public. This violates the right to privacy,” says Van Vugt. “But if a serious social abuse is exposed, this can outweigh the right to privacy.”

An example of a serious social abuse is the news about transgressive behavior behind the scenes of a TV program The voice of Holland. With WhatsApp conversations that reveal an affair, you may wonder whether that is serious enough.

Celebrities are free to go to court if they feel that their honor, good name or privacy has been damaged. Ultimately, it is up to the judge to assess whose interests are more important.

Celebrities will not easily opt for a lawsuit

But taking legal action against juice channels is not something celebrities will do anytime soon. “The purpose of the lawsuit is to correct something or to ensure that a subject is no longer discussed,” says Meindersma. “But with such a lawsuit you know one thing for sure: it will receive attention again. And possibly even three times: at the summons, the hearing and the verdict.”

In addition, previous court cases have determined that celebrities must accept more than “ordinary” citizens. This also applies to the gossip that may circulate about them.

The fact that Coldeweijer and therefore all her juice colleagues can consider themselves journalists means even more bad news for the well-known Netherlands. Juice vloggers, like all journalists, may invoke the right to source protection.

The tipsters can therefore provide their information to juice channels with confidence. For the time being, the juice continues to flow freely.