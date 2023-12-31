We are on Christmas break. The company will not repair faulty software in Teplice public transport. So he will ride for free

The contribution organization Mestská doprava Teplice, which will ensure the operation of buses and trolleybuses in the spa town from January 1, will introduce free passenger transport until further notice. The delivery of the check-in equipment from the company Mikroelektronika has been delayed, according to the contribution organization’s website.

“Even last week, they assured us that everything was ready,” Deputy Mayor Tomáš Hadviga (ANO) said on Saturday. The company informed the city on Friday that there was a problem with the software. According to Hadviga, the employee who can correct the mistake has a vacation until January 2. This information was confirmed by the supplier’s representative on Saturday, saying that he could not comment on the matter precisely because of the company-wide holiday.

In a statement on the website, the contribution organization apologized for the reduced comfort for passengers. He will apply all contractual sanctions resulting from the concluded contractual relationship to the supplier. Hadviga stated that it would be a compensation for lost profits.

Passengers will continue to board through the front door, but they will not check in. The external and internal visual and acoustic information system will not be in operation either. Public transport vehicles will be marked with the line number and information about the final station behind the windshield.

Until now, Teplice owned the wagons and traction lines, the city’s public transport was operated by a private company. As of December 31, 2023, the public transport company Arriva City will cease to operate. In December 2021, representatives approved the establishment of a city transport company. According to the city management, the goal was to ensure a better service for citizens and to have the opportunity to influence the company as a city.

