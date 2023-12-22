we are open to any scenarios

#open #scenarios

DELPHI,

CHASING

in 2023 December 22 14:53

If Russian funds frozen in the European Union (EU) or the US are confiscated, Moscow has threatened to do the same with Western assets. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday criticized increasingly intense discussions, for example in the United States, that Russian money should be used to rebuild Ukraine, which was attacked by Moscow and destroyed in many places.

“If someone confiscates something from us, we will see what we can confiscate in response,” Peskov was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.

Russia’s assets in the West are frozen because of Moscow’s war on Ukraine. The EU and the US want to prevent Russia from financing its war with these funds. The government in Kyiv is demanding permission to use Russian assets to compensate for war losses.

“The issue of illegal confiscation of our property is always on the agenda of Europe and the United States,” D. Peskov said. He threatened that Russia “will not leave alone” those countries that implement it. Russia is said to take legal action against such unacceptable steps. Such actions are also “a serious blow to the entire international financial system”, D. Peskov noted.

Russia threatens the US: we are prepared for any scenario

The Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Ryabkov, said that Russia is ready to end diplomatic relations with the United States if Washington decides to confiscate Russian assets or creates the conditions for military escalation in Ukraine, The Moscow Times reports.

“We are prepared for any scenarios, so the US may not have any illusions, if it has any, that Russia is, so to speak, holding on to diplomatic relations with that country with both hands,” emphasized S. Riabkov in an interview with Interfax.

Diplomatic relations, he said, are “not some kind of totem that must be bowed down to, not a sacred cow that everyone spares.” Despite this, Moscow does not intend to initiate the severance of relations, as the USA and Russia have a central role in matters of international security and maintaining strategic stability, S. Riabkov mentioned.

The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister’s statement came amid reports that, amid problems in resolving the question of aid to Kyiv in Congress, US President Joe Biden’s administration has urgently initiated negotiations with allies on the use of frozen Russian assets as military aid to Ukraine.

Previously, representatives of the USA have suggested that the G7 partners recognize themselves as victims of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and, on the basis of this circumstance, confiscate 280 billion euros belonging to the Russian Central Bank, frozen in the West. assets worth USD 255 billion, wrote the Financial Times.

The US also said that seized Russian assets could be transferred to Kyiv in parts through the World Bank or the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). Such transfers could be considered “advance” compensations for the losses caused by the war, which Russia will have to pay in order to establish peace.

U.S. officials believe the transfer of assets could be a countermeasure consistent with international law to encourage Russia to end its aggression.

According to the European Commission, the value of assets belonging to the Russian Central Bank, which were frozen in 2022 in the G7 countries, the EU and Australia, is 260 billion. euros. It should be mentioned that 210 billion value assets are frozen in the EU. Those assets include cash and government bonds denominated in euros, dollars and other currencies.