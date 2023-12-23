We are searching for pieces of a relic in The Relic: The First Guardian

The once prosperous world of Arsiltus was engulfed in darkness after a holy relic was destroyed. We set off with our hero to find the pieces of the relic, which we can forge together to dispel the void that brings death. This is a bloody action RPG.

The action RPG from Korea’s Project Cloud Games previously ran under the working title Project Relic. In the game, you embark on a heroic adventure in the role of a last guardian, who is determined to save Arstilus, who once saw better days. After the destruction of a great relic, death spread like a fluke, and pieces of the object were scattered across the world, but if the pieces were found, so would the darkness.

The creators promise really deep gameplay with exciting battles and various rune settings. Based on the first video, the Souls games can undoubtedly be cited as an example, we hope that the challenge will also be adapted to them. We can customize our character’s abilities and adapt them to their own style, but there are also many puzzles waiting to be solved in Arsiltus.

Unfortunately, The Relic: The First Guardian will not be released until the beginning of 2025 for PC, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, even though the premiere was originally intended for 2023. The guys accounted for themselves, there is such a thing.

