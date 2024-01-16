“We are struggling with these lost people, with this Ciolacu”. Transporters and farmers stand their ground and continue their protests

#struggling #lost #people #Ciolacu #Transporters #farmers #stand #ground #continue #protests

Transporters and farmers remain in their positions and continue to protest in several areas of the country.

Near Bucharest, people shouted their grievances until midnight, and in other cities the TIRs and trucks traveled in a column at low speed.

24 criminal cases were also opened against protesters accused of inciting violence.

In Afumati, a stone’s throw from the Capital, the horns of the trucks that traveled on DN2 at reduced speed, or were parked, rang out on Monday.

In Afumati, the protesters blocked DN2 by parking machines and trucks on two traffic lanes, one in each direction.

The other two traffic lanes remained free, but they were also congested due to drivers driving TIR trucks and agricultural machinery constantly honking and driving at low speed.

Protesters say they will remain firm in their positions, waiting for solutions to their grievances.

Protester: “They said something for the farmers, nothing yet for the transporters, but at the moment there are only words. We don’t want to bring down the Government or someone’s dismissal, we want to change the laws”.

Protester: “A list has been finalized for the Ministry of Finance, Environment, Transport and we will put it on the table of the prime minister and we are waiting for feedback. People understood that the message must be conveyed elegantly, without wars and blockages”.

Protester: “I work about 300 hectares and this year I made a loss. They didn’t give us the money from APIA even now. They usually entered somewhere in October”.

There was a big uproar in Constanța as well. Last night, hundreds of trucks, TIRs and cars met at Gate 7 and practically blocked the entrance to Constanța Port. The same thing happens at gates 5, 6 and 10bis.

Protester: “We block everything because if they hit us with money, we also hit with money and the Port of Constanța produces money”.

Protester: “We are in the cold, we are demanding our rights, we have been demanding our rights for almost a week. I think we live in a parallel world – us and the rulers”.

Protester: “All of Romania, as you can see, is crying. Weep with long tears. The insurance, the ruins, the bridges, the entrances to the port that are skinning us”.

People also protested in Târgu Jiu. They had planned to go to Jiu Pass to block the traffic there, but they changed their minds and for several hours they advanced in a low-speed column through the city.

Protester: “We can no longer live in this country, we are struggling with these losers, with this Ciolacu. We will continue to resist tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, we have to do something because it is not possible, we do not give in, we move forward”.

Protester: “Everything is expensive – diesel, we give the cheap grain away for nothing, we ended up selling it for 60-70 money per kilogram”.

Protester: “I think insurance is increasing, not decreasing, as Mr. Grindeanu said”.

For the second evening in a row, Brasov transporters also joined the protests. Dozens of high-tonnage vehicles formed a huge column on the Brașov Bypass, where they paraded and honked non-stop.

Similar scenes took place on the main boulevard in the municipality of Făgăraș.

Reporters: Iulia Fătu, Cristina Dobre, Ina Popescu, Gigi Ciuncanu, Electra Ghiza

Source: Pro TV

Publication date: 16-01-2024 07:30