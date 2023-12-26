We are very addicted to this sweet: already every second Hungarian buys it

#addicted #sweet #Hungarian #buys

The main reason for the popularity of the food in question is the need to preserve health.

Sugar substitutes and sweeteners are now important ingredients in the food industry, and they are available in a wide variety in most stores, as more and more people use them in home cooking as well. A 2022 survey “the results allow us to conclude that almost half of the Hungarian population uses sweeteners to sweeten food and drinks, and that the popularity of sweeteners increases with age”. The reason for this is that it is increasingly important to have a health-conscious approach. The trend has continued ever since. Apropos of this, the Agricultural sector presented the most common sweeteners today and their most important information.

However, the majority of sweeteners give a different sweet taste, and some even have a slight aftertaste, so several types of these are used, mixed in different proportions, often with a little sugar added – if complete calorie-free is not a requirement. The reason for this mixed application is that for each food, the manufacturers try to find the best ratio, which best resembles the taste of sugar for the given product. Mixing ratios always cause a dilemma, because although there are many different sweeteners, sugar has the most delicious taste, and it is not easy to mix something similar. The replacement of sugar in some cases is also a goal because it is already a highly modified food industry product, refined and concentrated. Its excessive consumption can therefore be the cause of many insidious diseases.

Stevia is a sweetener

Stevia rebaudiana is a plant that can be kept in Hungary, but is sensitive to frost. In Hungarian, it is called jázminpakóca, but it is much better known as “stevia”. The genus Sevia is named after the Spanish botanist Pedro Juan Steve. And in 1888, the Italian NS Bertoni, as the discoverer of the plant, named this sweet species after the Italian scientist Rebaudi. About 100 species of Stevia live in the subtropical regions of South America. Only two of the plants native to Paraguay have sweet shoots. There are test plantations of stevia in Spain, Canada, Australia and the Czech Republic. The sweetener made from it in the form of powder and tablets can already be purchased in many places, but its dried leaves are also easily available in Hungary.

In 1931, a French scientist extracted the glycosides responsible for the sweet taste from it in the form of a white powder. This powder is three hundred times sweeter and the dried leaf thirty times sweeter than sugar. The substance responsible for the sweet taste passes through the alimentary canal without being broken down, so it is calorie-free. According to Danish and Brazilian scientists, its consumption in the II. is very promising against type 2 diabetes. Reduces insulin dependence and regulates its level. According to European studies, it lowers blood pressure and supports the functioning of the pancreas. Its flavor does not break down when cooked, and its consumption does not cause tooth decay. Active ingredients in its leaves: vitamins: A, beta-carotene, C, P, D; minerals: Ca, Mg, K, P, Zn, Fe, Co, Mn in organic bond.

Xillit, erythritis, sorbitol

There are two main groups of these additives. They can be sugar substitutes (such as xylitol, erythritol and sorbitol) and non-energy intensive sweeteners (for example: aspartame, cyclamate, saccharin or stevia). Sugar substitutes are less sweet than sugar, so if the amount of sugar is specified in the recipe, a larger amount of them may be needed.

In the case of sweets with a high sugar content (for example, meringue), no more than a quarter of the sugar can be replaced with energy-free sweeteners, since they do not replace the sweet taste, but the texture provided by sugar. Use sugar substitutes in all cases where the mass of sugar is also needed, for example when baking sponge cakes. We should also expect that doughs and cakes with energy-free sweeteners will not rise as nicely as those made with sugar, so use more baking powder or smaller diameter baking tins.

Cover photo: Joshua Rawson-Harris / Unsplash