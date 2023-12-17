“We are willing to correct the mistakes of the past.” Ukraine announces that it has resolved a 20-year-old dispute with Romania

#correct #mistakes #Ukraine #announces #resolved #20yearold #dispute #Romania

Ukraine and Romania have resolved a long-standing dispute regarding the construction of the deep-sea Danube-Black Sea canal by the Ukrainian side, announced the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine.

The Minister recalled that the dispute referred to Ukraine’s obligations under the Convention on environmental impact assessment in a transboundary context (Espoo Convention). The dispute was finally settled on the sidelines of the 9th meeting of the parties to the Espoo Convention in Geneva.

“We have done our homework and gone a long way to bring the project in line with the requirements of the Convention. After all, Ukraine values ​​good neighborly relations and respect for international law. We are willing and able to find common ground and we are correcting the mistakes of the past,” the minister wrote on Facebook, according to News.ro.

Romania had asked for clarification from Ukraine

The dispute between Romania and Ukraine regarding the Danube-Black Sea Canal, which passes through the Chilia and Starostambul (Bâstroe) estuaries in the Danube Delta, has lasted since 2004, when Ukraine launched the canal experimentally. The European Commission and Romania opposed the project, citing the protected status of the Danube Delta and the lack of an environmental impact assessment. To resolve the dispute, a commission of inquiry was established in January 2005 under the Espoo Convention to form a scientifically based opinion on the possible effects of transboundary impacts during the implementation and use of the Danube-Black Sea canal.

At the beginning of this year, Romania requested clarifications from Ukraine regarding the dredging works in the Chilia Channel, reminds Ukrainskaia Pravda.

“Ukraine assumed its European integration obligations under the Espoo Convention. On the sidelines of the 9th meeting of the parties to the Espoo Convention, a 20-year dispute with Romania regarding the implementation of its requirements regarding regarding the construction of the Danube-Black Sea Canal”, announced Minister Ruslan Strelet, who thanked his Romanian counterpart, Mircea Fechet, “for supporting this historic decision” and Iordanca Iordanov, the Minister of the Environment from the Republic of Moldova, for “the professionalism and diplomacy with which chaired the meeting of the Meeting of the Parties to the Convention”.

