We Bulgarians went through this period without any problems

The most characteristic for the year 2023 is the categorical and sharp reduction of inflation. That’s what he said on the show “Bulgaria, Europe and the world in focus” on Radio “Focus” the economist and financier Dr. Julian Voinov.

He noted that inflation in the Eurozone has almost reached the levels set by the ECB of 2%: “The last index that was announced was 2.4%”. Voinov also emphasized the compensation of individuals’ incomes: “In this regard, Bulgaria is in first place in the European Union and one of the few countries where incomes outpace inflation. So we can generally say that we have done too well in the last two crises. People may feel some dissatisfaction and discomfort with the fact that prices have increased, but we have to say that compared to all other countries in the European Union, we probably went through this period without any problems”.

According to Voinov, the increase in interest rates for a certain period led to the stagnation of the stock market, at the expense of the government bond market: “We have reached the peak of the interest rate policy of the world’s central banks, especially, of course, the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, which can be said to set interest rates around the world in general.The Federal Reserve, the last meeting of the Open Market Committee emphatically announced that there will be no more rate hikes, including predicting that it will begin next year interest rate cut that is clear.

But the number of rates was increased from 2, the previous forecast in September, to 3. Opinions started to emerge that maybe it would be 5, talking about 5 cuts, that means that in general each cut would be 0.25 percent point, which is more than a 2% total reduction for the whole year, which is half of the level we have at the moment in interest rates, especially in the United States”.

The economist noted that in the Eurozone, the statements are more hawkish, but the expectations are again for a reduction in interest rates next year: “All this shows, and as can be seen on the Stock Market in the United States, there the Dow Jones index set an absolute record, passing 37 000 points which happens for the first time in its history. Why is it happening because when interest rates go down, it first means that the economy is already starting to recover, the monetary policy becomes more favorable for the development of companies, which of course , leads to greater economic dynamics and, accordingly, greater profits for companies. Due to this economic reason, share prices also increase,” comments Julian Voinov.

He also noted that, on the other hand, the reduction of interest rates leads to capital gains from investments and the sale of government securities, respectively: “All this is at the basis of the so-called bull market, which is very characteristic at the moment in the United States.

In Europe, things are a little different, because at the moment there is a very serious slowdown in the European economy, in the Eurozone, including recessionary processes in some countries. And although inflation is decreasing and the European Central Bank may take steps to reduce interest rates, the economic slowdown and slowdown in the Eurozone does not allow this optimism that reigns in the American markets. So here, we may not see such strong dynamics in terms of share prices.

A statistic came out a few days ago that Apple’s capital value is now greater than the entire stock market of France. So the leading financial market is the United States without a doubt, as we said there is very pronounced bullish sentiment. In the Eurozone, in the European Union, this is not the case, and in my opinion, the economy in the Eurozone and in the European Union will continue to slow down for at least another 6 months, until we see some more serious beginnings of economic recovery. And from that point of view, things are not as clear-cut as in the United States.

But definitely, first of all, we have to say that the stock markets are ahead of the bottom of the economic cycle by about 6 months, bearing in mind that this economic cycle, whether it will be a recession or just a very serious slowdown in the Eurozone, will occur sometime in the middle of next year , in any case, from now on, the outlook for the stock markets is favorable, unless, of course, some global cataclysm occurs that changes these sentiments at the moment,” commented the economist.