‘We can take control of food production in our own country’ | Financial

His father had a farm with cows, pigs and chickens, but Wolleswinkel did not choose to become a farmer. He became a veterinarian, after which he switched to business. “I used to enjoy working on the farm during the holidays and weekends, but at the end of the holidays I really enjoyed being able to go out into the wide world. That was the sign for me that I had to look for another challenge.”

There were many changes at the top of the animal feed company last year. For example, Theo Spierings, who had come from the New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra, dropped out due to illness. From within, Wolleswinkel rose to the top of the company.

Your wife owns a horse clinic, and your daughters are talented horse riders. Is it just about animals at home?

“Ha, no, I wish that were true.” Laughing: “One of my sons is allergic to horses, so that is sometimes a challenge.”

You have only been CEO for a short time. How do you like it?

“Good. Of course, quite a lot has happened in the past period. But I think it’s great to be able to lead a company, especially at this stage. We are in a changing world, and now we like to look with our employees at how we can contribute to solutions.”

The two CEOs before you were unable to attend due to illness. What does that do to a company?

“That is never good. We live in a world where stability is very important, and that is absent. I am happy that we now at least have a stable solution. It might be a bit crazy to say that about myself, but I think it’s good for the employees and the customers. This allows us to work on the future.”

I read that when you came to work here, your goal was to become CEO.

“I’ve always had it in me that I wanted to move forward. Taking on new challenges. And I must say, I was responsible for the Netherlands for this. I thought that was a very nice role. But I think it is very special that I can now take this step. I am proud of that.”

In November you were able to present black figures. This was due to a new working method. What does this entail?

“We have chosen to operate in four countries, with strong local management teams. This makes us decisive, and that is necessary, because a lot is happening at the moment. In terms of regulations, raw material prices, you have to be able to respond quickly with a local team. So we organized ourselves towards that. This allows us to work more efficiently with a small organization. And we are now seeing the first benefits.”

About those raw materials. Soya is an important ingredient in animal feed. But there is also a lot of criticism, because it causes deforestation.

“Making the sector more sustainable is important to us. We focus on three pillars: working on a lower CO2 footprint, encouraging circular agriculture and improving biodiversity. If you look at soy: it must come from areas where we know for sure that no deforestation has taken place. And we are looking at alternatives to soy. Such as residual flows from the food industry. For example, residual flows from dairy, from beer production, from bread bakeries. We want to use this more as raw materials in our animal feeds, so that we can achieve more circular agriculture. Some of these substances go directly to the farmer or are made into a mixture, while another part is pressed into a chunk. For example, we also add chocolate spread. That makes it nice and sweet. Pigs love that.”

The livestock population in the Netherlands, but also in the rest of Europe, is shrinking. How do you see the future of your animal feed company?

“The Netherlands is very important to us. That’s where our DNA is, that’s where our head office is. So we will continue to focus on the strong position that we have. In other countries we look more at the perspective. That is why we sold our Belgian feeding activities this summer. We saw that a significant contraction was coming in Belgium, and we could sell the company in a good way, so we did that. We are actually seeing growth in Poland, where we have made an acquisition. In this way we look at which countries or markets we can strengthen ourselves even better.”

So the Polish chickens that are in the supermarket here, which our farmers are often angry about because they have to meet much lower standards, are fed with Dutch feed?

“That rightly remains a sensitive subject. But what you see, and what we also support, is that the Better Life Concept has now been introduced in the Netherlands. So that means that the Dutch chicken is housed in a certain way and that the supermarkets pay extra for this. This means you have properly safeguarded the chain. This means that Dutch farmers are in a good position for the future. Polish farmers produce for the rest of the world.”

But this also means you sell less feed, because with the Better Life quality mark, half as many chickens are allowed in a coop than before.

“That is true, but ultimately the market is leading. This concept sees a strengthening of the position of the Dutch farmer and sales in Dutch supermarkets. Then feeding less is the result. We would rather that you create a strong chain than that you by definition want to sell more feed, with the risk that nothing remains of the chain. We are open to those changes.”

We’ve seen that. Recent figures from Wageningen University show that pig and poultry farms have had a record year.

“You can only applaud that. A good economy on the farm provides space to think ahead, innovate and invest. I think that’s good. We must be aware that farmers’ incomes fluctuate greatly. Pig farmers are now having a good year, last year it was still bad.”

You are a nature lover. How do you view the nitrogen crisis and the role of agriculture in it?

“As an agriculture and agri-food chain, we want to move towards solutions. We have made little progress in recent years for the known reasons. We are ready to find solutions together with farmers, chain parties and the government. Where innovation comes first, so that we can reduce nitrogen emissions. For example with food. We are also committed to those types of developments.”

So you’re not a CEO who says, all those rules, we’re going abroad?

“That is not an issue for us at all. We believe that we can use a lot of our knowledge abroad, but the Netherlands remains our cradle.”

There is an ongoing lawsuit from livestock feeders against the state, because they believe they are being duped by the current policy. Didn’t want to join?

“I took note of that. Ultimately you see that when the sector shrinks, it not only hurts on the farm, but the suppliers also feel it. We have not felt the need to join this, but we are following it with interest.”

What do you notice about the protein transition? A goal from the EU is to eat more vegetable instead of animal proteins, because that is better for the climate?

“We believe that the consumption of dairy, meat and eggs is an important part of the diet. Consumption is likely to decline further, but we also see that consumption of mainly meat substitutes is much less than expected. The processing of residual flows also plays an important role. This way you can make more sustainable feed, and that is why we are focusing on that.”

ForFarmers was clearly present during the farmer protests in Stroe. Why?

“In the past we saw that in our view farmers were not being talked about correctly. And at that moment it was appropriate to send a clear message: cherish your farmers. But in this phase we focus more on solutions. People now also have a better understanding of what’s going on. Especially in this period when food has become much more expensive, people realize that we can have a hand in food production and therefore with the farmers in the Netherlands.”

CV Pieter Wolleswinkel

Pieter Wolleswinkel has been CEO of animal feed company ForFarmers since April. Wolleswinkel trained as a veterinarian, but quickly switched to business. So he started at animal feed manufacturer Provimi in 2007. After a short trip to England, at food manufacturer Anitox, he started working at ForFarmers in Germany in 2014 as director. He lives in Venlo with his wife and four children.