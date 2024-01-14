We can visualize the age of our organs in the blood

#visualize #age #organs #blood

An artificial intelligence analysis of blood proteins visualized the biological age of 11 organs over time.

This will also interest you

[EN VIDÉO] Interview: why do we age? Every day, our body and our cells age. What are the physiological processes involved in…

Aging organs leads to deterioration of tissue structure and function throughout the body, increasing the risk of most chronic diseases. Accelerated aging of one or more organs even increases the risk of mortality by 20 to 50%. Animal studies have shown that each individual and each organ within the same individual ages in its own way. How can we visualize this aging in humans and what is its effect on age-related diseases?

1 in 5 people affected

Researchers at Stanford University (United States) have shown that each of our organs releases proteins into the blood capable of providing information about its own biological age. The results of the study appeared in the journal Nature. For the research, AI models analyzed approximately 5,000 blood proteins provided by 5,676 adults. The researchers then studied the aging over time of 11 main organs using their protein profile and estimated the biological age of these organs.

« We discovered that nearly 20% of the population presents significantly accelerated aging in an organ », Write the authors. Faster aging of the heart – 4 years older than the rest of the body – results in a 2.5 higher risk of heart failure and accelerated cerebral and vascular aging predicts the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. Note that all organs were affected by accelerated aging in people suffering from Alzheimer’s or who had a heart attack.