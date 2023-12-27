We defeated: Austria welcomes us in Schengen with the portion, only by air and water. Actual accession is still a long way off

#defeated #Austria #welcomes #Schengen #portion #air #water #Actual #accession #long

After long discussions and negotiations, Austria will accept Romania’s accession to the Schengen Area. According to some government sources, in March we will be in Schengen with the naval and air borders.

Government sources claim that the officials in Vienna will no longer oppose the reception of Romania in the free movement area. In the discussions they had before Christmas, but also in the last 48 hours, officials from Romania and Bulgaria negotiated the terms of the accession of the two states, especially since the Bulgarians no longer face the opposition of the Netherlands.

From the information we have, Austria has agreed that the two states will be admitted to Schengen, with a certain date, namely March of next year. But this accession is only related to sea and air borders.

It is not known when and if we will enter Schengen and by land

However, there is no clear prospect of accession at the land border. Incidentally, this lack of perspective was also the reason why the talks procrastinated.

It remains to be seen what the accession calendar will be in the end. In exchange for free entry among Schengen member countries by air, Austria demanded stricter protection of the European Union’s external land borders.

Read also

Source: Pro TV

Tags: Austria, Schengen, conditions,

Publication date: 12-27-2023 19:12

Article recommended by sport.ro

Gigi Becali also said after the accident in which he was involved: “He wanted to kill me!”