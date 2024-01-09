We did something less frugal in November: more trips to the museum and the hairdresser | Economy

Jan 9, 2024 at 8:41 am

The Dutch spent slightly more in November than a year earlier. Although we bought less food and drinks, we went to the hairdresser or to the museum more often.

Total household consumption was 0.3 percent higher in November than a year earlier. We mainly spent more on services such as public transport, recreation, culture and the hairdresser. Less was spent on food, drinks, tobacco and alcohol, reports statistics agency CBS.

What is striking is that consumers spend less money on durable goods. In particular, fewer things for the home, shoes and clothing are being purchased. More cars were bought.

It is the first time since June that consumer spending has increased again. Previously, consumer consumption continued to decline for months. This mainly had to do with inflation; Many products in the supermarket became considerably more expensive last year. The biggest price increases are now behind us.

