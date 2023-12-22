We don’t put it down every day! It turns out that it causes infertility: Now you will think twice

#dont #put #day #turns #infertility

Urology Specialist Prof. Dr. Kaan Aydos shared important information about the infertility problem. Prof. Dr. Aydos stated that recent research has shown that infertility has increased more in 10 years and added, “Especially the widespread use of mobile phones and computers increases exposure to electromagnetic waves, which negatively affects the functioning of the testicles.” “Similarly, environmental pollution resulting from industrialization and the increase in the use of processed foods containing plastic and additives seriously reduce sperm quality, reducing the chance of pregnancy and even increasing the risk of miscarriage.”

Prof. Dr. Kaan Aydos said that infertility, defined as the inability to become pregnant for 12 months or longer, affects many people around the world. Prof. Dr. Aydos said, “While the World Health Organization emphasizes that one in six people (17.5%) suffers from infertility, today approximately one in ten couples has fertility problems.” he said.

“PROCESSED FOODS WITH ADDITIVES REDUCE THE POSSIBILITY OF PREGNANCY”

Prof. Dr. Aydos continued his speech with the following statements:

“The number of sperm worldwide is decreasing by 2 percent every year. Researchers attribute this to deteriorating environmental conditions. Especially the widespread use of mobile phones and computers increases exposure to electromagnetic waves, which negatively affects the functioning of the testicles. Likewise, environmental pollution caused by industrialization, “Increasing use of processed foods containing plastic and additives significantly reduces sperm quality, reducing the chance of pregnancy and even increasing the risk of miscarriage. When stress, alcohol and cigarettes are added to a sedentary life without physical activity, the size of the problem increases day by day.”

“EXCESSIVE FAT ACCUMULATION CAN DROP TESTOSTERONE LEVEL”

Prof. Dr. Kaan Aydos said that infertility can be prevented by taking preventive measures despite adverse conditions. Dr. Aydos says, “The main preventive measures that can be taken are a healthy diet and a moderate lifestyle,” and continues:

“In addition, it is necessary to allocate enough time for sleep, stay away from smoking and alcohol, and maintain weight within reasonable limits. Because excessive fat accumulation can reduce testosterone levels. On the other hand, hot baths, saunas and long-term sitting will increase the temperature of the testicles. Therefore, it is important to take small breaks. But Of course, all these measures may sometimes not be sufficient.”

“NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS CAN BE TAKEN WITH A FEW SIMPLE ANALYSIS”

Emphasizing the importance of early diagnosis in case of infertility, Prof. Dr. Aydos said, “With just a few simple tests, the situation in sperm quality can be revealed and the necessary protective measures can be taken. The sooner sperm pollution is corrected, the shorter the process of having a child will be. According to the test results, if there is azoospermia, that is, if there is no dead or live sperm, it can be treated early with treatment methods that do not waste time.” You can have a baby. However, you should know that there are many undiagnosed factors that prevent you from having a child naturally. So, even if everything seems normal, the chance of getting pregnant naturally is still around 20-30% every month. Taking simple precautions immediately will prevent you from having more unpleasant treatments in the future. “It can prevent the stay,” he said.