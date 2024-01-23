“We face the game against Barça without doubts in the game”

#face #game #Barça #doubts #game

Athletic Club coach Ernesto Valverde stated in the press conference prior to the Copa del Rey quarter-final match against FC Barcelona that he sees his team “without a doubt in the game despite the defeat in Valencia and with eager to face this match, which in the end is a tie that would give us a place in the semifinals.

The coach recalled that Barça They have not lost a game this season away from home in the League and he is “one of the favorites, not only to win the game but also the competition. I see Barça very well, not only in the games they have dominated, but also in the ones they have taken forward in the last minutes, for a reason they are the current League champions and are in a great moment, and with players in great form.”

“Barça always gives a good version when it is required”

“It is difficult to imagine how the game is going to go because there are circumstances within the game that change the script. Barça is a team that when they feel tight always gives a good version of themselves with a wide range of variants in the game”, rhe emphasized.

The coach is not worried about the latest refereeing controversies

Valverde appealed to the San Mamés crowd, but recalled that “we have to score the goals and through the game we must engage the fans more.”

Regarding the last defeat against Valencia, he has been self-critical despite the rival’s virtues at Mestalla, and considers “normal” the doubts that the fans may have since “the emotional state of each one is not our concern, the important thing is is that we are focused on doing our job well.

“The controversy between Real Madrid and Barça is unrelated to others”

The coach has denied being worried about the refereeing since “everyone They are professionals and will try to make the right decisions., not only the referee we were given but anyone they had appointed. The issues between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona affect themselves, but not the rest of the teams since everything is analyzed in terms of the big teams,” he added.