we found out when The Day Before dies!

Until now, we haven’t heard when Fntastic’s ugly bathing game will stop completely, but now the picture is complete.

One of the funny stories of December was how the previously most wishlisted game started in early access on Steam, but it didn’t take a week for the studio behind The Day Before to announce: the end is here, believe it, and they they administered the boring. This sounds extremely ridiculous, but also what we reported yesterday: the sale of the game has been stopped on Steam, and thus the MMO cannot simply acquire new players.

Yes, but many people have started reselling the unused Steam code of The Day Before, asking many times the original price for it, which is stupid because the studio said when it filed for bankruptcy that the game’s servers would still be active, but since a It’s an MMO, if the servers are down, the greedy people can apply the codes to their hair. And now here is the last element in our puzzle that makes the story even funnier.

The publisher of The Day Before, Mytona, let us know in a statement on Twitter that the game’s Steam code will be worthless in a month: “Dear community, we regret to inform you that the development company Fntastic has officially ceased operations and as a result, The Day Before will shut down and the servers will be shut down on January 22, 2024. As previously reported, Mytona, as an investor, is working with Steam to facilitate refunds for all purchasers of the game. For players who have not yet received a refund for their game, Steam will now proactively issue refunds for remaining amounts. Thank you for your community support throughout the project. Unfortunately, without a development team, we had no choice but to officially close the project. We sincerely thank all our supporters for this journey and wish everyone happy holidays.”

Here’s a round of applause for the end of the story.

