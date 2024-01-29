We had a functioning road network – then came the privatization craze

#functioning #road #network #privatization #craze

full screen A thousand cars got stuck in the snowstorm on the E22 between Hörby and Kristianstad at the beginning of January. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

We were to travel to Finse, at the top of Hardangervidda. Admittedly a somewhat odd weekend fun in January of the blizzards, but no problem, I assured my fellow travelers at Oslo Sentralstasjon. The Bergen Railway between Oslo and Bergen straight across the dreaded highlands is a historic feat of engineering that has been in operation for over a hundred years.

However, the train turned out to be delayed. At first half an hour was given, as that time was moved forward. Yes, the vast majority of train travelers are familiar with that routine by now.

We came to speak with one soon-to-be-retired railway worker on the matter. His very Norwegian knitted mittens were decorated with the letters NSB, the equivalent of the old Swedish SJ.

Our train set had frozen solid, he said. Admittedly, it was -22 degrees, which was not a problem for old NSB. The problem we were seeing right now was not climate related at all. It was a political problem,

NSB no longer existed. Right now, there were three different private companies fighting over who would release the frozen brakes, or brake pads, which were under another company.

The train later left with an hour and a half delay, when the various private companies had finished negotiating their division of responsibilities and someone had called in extra staff for overtime “just in time”.

All Swedish train travelers recognize themselves by now. Winter is not our problem. Here in Scandinavia, we have lived with winter for 5,000 years. We’ve fixed it so far.

But 2023 was Bergensbanen’s most delayed year, after more than a hundred years of traffic, said the old railwayman with the NSB gloves. By the way, NSB had changed its name to “Vy”, but was now only one of fifty-one companies that would manage Norway’s train traffic. And then of course it went to hell.

It’s the same hell with road traffic, I recently learned. We once had a functioning road network, at the time of the Swedish Road Administration. Even in winter, it should be added. Then came the privatization craze.

The disaster was illustrated in all its stupid tragedy very recently when a thousand cars were snowed into the E 22 in Skåne. The Swedish Road Administration has also been broken up and corporatized. Maintenance staff were fired, large parts of the machinery were sold abroad and so on according to now infamous so-called business ideas. But there were more directors in the management for unclear what. Which was well illustrated by a “press spokesman” who had no idea what caused the misery on the E 22 but took a chance on lying that it was all the motorists’ fault.

Read Peter Kadhammar’s January 12th column about the incident and thus realize the extent of the disaster of stupidity called privatization, or worse, and even more ideologically, “deregulation”.

We all see the misery spreading, trains, roads, electricity supply, pharmacies, schools, soon the prisons. Even the right-wing ideologues see. But does not take the slightest reason.

It can only mean that the right-wing goblins believe that it will get better even if it gets worse, that we are actually gaining something from all the privatization fiascos. Well, not “we” in general. But “we” in the better-educated upper middle class who went to the School of Economics, obviously vote right and need a greater range of privatized publicly owned businesses where we can become directors, we in particular have a lot to gain. And so the lower class can stand and freeze on the platforms. They are still not worth more, but we are.

On increased inequality and greater class differences, the path Sweden has embarked on, is the highest ideological goal of the right, so it is absolutely true that this is the only path, as Carl Bildt said about the privatization policy. Then the joint ownership is transferred to private individuals. It’s no mystery.

What is incomprehensible, however, is that more than fifty percent of all men in Sweden vote for a policy that shamelessly intends to benefit at most one percent of us and leave the blown ninety-nine percent on the cold platform.

Furthermore, I believe that…

…Agnes Wold’s column in the Expressen on January 26, in which she puts up with the business and trickery that consists of tricking unfortunate teenage girls into changing their gender, is the bravest text so far this year.

…it is baffling to see these Muslim hunters, terrorist experts and the like explaining why Russia should obviously be excluded from the Eurovision Song Contest but not Israel. Does it just depend on what kind of women and children you kill?