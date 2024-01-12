‘We had to leave the door open’ – Fox Sports

#leave #door #open #Fox #Sports

Jenni Hermoso, new Tigres player and international with the Spanish National Team, will appear in a program in the Iberian country called ‘Planeta Calleja’ presented by Jesús Calleja and in the preview of the episode the player could be seen touching on the topic of her experience with ‘La Roja’ when Jorge Vilda was the coach.

“When we went to sleep, we had to leave the door open and wait for him (Jorge Vilda) to come by at night and let him talk to us,” says the soccer player, referring to the gatherings in hotels, when Vilda I was in charge of the senior women’s team.

Likewise, Jenni Hermoso explains what the argument the trainer used was to carry out this activity.

“He said it was the only time he had to talk to us personally. If he knocked on the first door of the first players, until he reached the last one, maybe there were players who fell asleep.”

In addition to what happened at bedtime, the soccer player explains that Vilda exercised control over them even when they were shopping.

“When we went shopping, he would wait for us and ask us what we had in our bag.”

Jenni Hermoso talks about Luis Rubiales again

In the same trailer, the new Amazonas forward does not hide and touches on the subject of Luis Rubiales’ kiss and what it was like to face the whole matter, since they wanted her to record a video smoothing out the situation.

“I am clear that if I had not done it, if I had admitted at that moment to making a video saying that nothing had happened, I was very clear that I could have had extra-sports things that would have helped me a lot. But I felt the courage, I felt the strength and above all I was doing something that was right for me. It was the only thing that prevailed at that time,” she noted.

