We have a new pension indexation table after changing the index. Major changes in calculations [9.01.2024]

For several months, we have been providing the latest information on pension indexation. We have always emphasized that these are forecasts at a given moment of publication of the material. The forecasts have changed! The good news is that the reason is falling inflation. The worse news is that our previous calculations will probably be thrown away, as the indexation may be lower than announced!

On March 1, 2024, indexation of pensions and pensions will be carried out.

Our estimates show that in 2024 the indexation of pensions will not reach such high values ​​as in the previous year. Nevertheless, pensioners can still expect a significant, double-digit increase. Please see approximate calculations for various amounts available in our gallery. Of course, this is currently only a forecast, but it is certainly close to the final indexation rate, which we will know soon.

According to the amendment to the Budget Act, which took place in June last year, the forecast indexation of pensions for 2024 was 12.3%. However, this is a lower value than in the record-breaking year of 2022, when pensions increased by an impressive 14.8%. It is worth noting that such high, double-digit indexation is not the result of the good will of the current or previous governments, but the effects of inflation. Inflation is the main factor taken into account when calculating the indexation index.

Despite previous forecasts indicating a 12.3% increase in pensions, it is likely that the indexation carried out in March 2024 will be slightly lower. The latest data presented by the National Bank of Poland informs that the price increase in 2023 will amount to 11.4%.

There have also been other major changes in pensions since the beginning of the year. The extinguishing nature of bridge pensions has been abolished. The regulation is the result of an agreement between “Solidarity” and the United Right government, and some people call these regulations a new retirement age for those willing.

Bridge pensions are cyclical benefits granted until the general retirement age is reached. They are intended for people working in special conditions or of a specific nature, where the ability to perform work significantly decreases with increasing age, related to the decreasing psychophysical capacity of the employee.

Thanks to bridge pensions representatives of certain professions they will be able to retire a little sooner. The United Right government did not plan to increase the retirement age, and the new government does not announce such changes either.

