We have a new pension indexation table – data from January 16. These may be the rates from March [17.01.2024]

From March 1, 2024, pension indexation is planned, based on forecasts of the average annual pension inflation rate in 2023. According to the latest data, this inflation was 11.9%, which suggests that pensions will increase by at least this amount.

The introduction of percentage indexation for retirees results from a statutory obligation. The proposed growth rate is 12.3 percent, but it may be adjusted due to the decline in inflation in the second half of 2023.

According to December forecasts of the National Bank of Poland, the expected price increase in 2023 was 11.4%. This indicator could have influenced the government’s decision regarding the planned indexation of pensions in 2024.

The question of how large the indexation of pensions will be in 2024 has been of interest, especially since January 15. The Central Statistical Office then released the latest inflation data, which amounted to 11.9% for the previous year. This means that pensions in March will increase by at least this amount.

Could there be a change? Even though forecasts indicate indexation of no lower than 11.9%, it is possible that the government will decide to increase this indicator or introduce quota indexation for some pensioners. Currently, however, there is no information about such plans from the new government.

For people receiving pensions and annuities, tracking information on indexation is crucial to maintaining financial stability. Differences in benefit amounts can significantly impact the daily lives of many people. We recommend following current news to be prepared for possible changes in future pension benefits. In the gallery above, see the forecast indexation of pensions at an index of 11.9%.

